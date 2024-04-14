Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scottie Scheffler has cruised to a second Masters in three years - but with his wife Meredith only weeks away from giving birth to their first child, the American will depart the celebrations at a moment’s notice if necessary.

Pre-tournament favourite and World No 1 Scheffler coasted to a four-shot win at Augusta on Sunday to win the green jacket for the second time.

Scheffler had wife Meredith by his side as he won his first major title at the Masters in 2022 - but the 27-year-old was faced with a very different situation this time around.

Meredith watched the closing day from their home in Texas, with the couple expecting their first child later this month, and an emotional Scheffler said he would be joining her as soon as possible.

“I’m coming home,” Scheffler said ahead of being presented with his second green jacket. “I’m coming home as quick as I can. I love you and I’m coming home, that’s all.

“You’re about to make me cry here, in the Butler Cabin,” Scheffler continued. “It’s a very, very special time for both of us. I can’t put into words how special it is to win the tournament again, I really can’t put into words what it’s going to be like to be a father for the first time.

“I’m looking forward to getting home and celebrating with Meredith. It’s been a long week here without her.”

Meredith caddied for Scottie Scheffler on the Par 3 day in 2023 ( Getty Images )

Scottie Scheffler with his second green jacket ( REUTERS )

Scheffler held a one-shot lead heading into the final round and said he would have been prepared to withdraw from the tournament if he received the call.

“If she calls me while I’m on the 17th, then I better go home,” Scheffler told ESPN.

“Going into Sunday [in 2022], Meredith and I were just a little bit emotional about what was going on at the time because our lives were changing at a very rapid pace,” Scheffler said earlier this week. “Now, I think we have settled more into where our lives are at. Right now, the most exciting thing is not winning the Masters, it’s baby coming pretty soon.”

Meredith notably caddied for Scheffler in both 2022 and 2023 during the Par 3 family day and he has previously said she’s “learning” about the game during their time together, having not previously been a golf fan.

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters as the pre-tournament favourite ( REUTERS )

“It’s going to be pretty wild. I don’t think it’s hit either of us quite yet, but it’s an exciting time for us as a family,” Scheffer previously said to Golf Digest. “It’s been a pretty exciting last seven months or so, and we’re looking forward to hopefully getting the baby out of there nice and healthy and with a healthy momma, and then we’ll go from there.”

Similarly, Sam Burns came into the week awaiting the birth of his first child with wife Caroline. Burns missed the cut and was on the first flight out of Augusta in order to reunite with his wife. Burns and Scheffler had been sharing a house together, leaving Scheffler with a decision to make ahead of the weekend.

“I didn’t want to be alone at the house, so I recruited a few of my friends to come stay with me that were in town,” he said. “So, we’ve got a couple of my close buddies at the house. They came over this morning, made some breakfast and we hung out, then I came to the course. It will just be more of that [on Sunday].”