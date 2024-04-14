Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scottie Scheffler heads into final round The Masters with a one-shot lead - but with his wife Meredith only weeks away from giving birth to their first child, the American has left a clear message that he’ll depart at a moment’s notice if necessary.

The world No.1 Scheffler will be in the final group along with Collin Morikawa on Sunday, as the 2022 champions looks to add a second Masters title.

Scheffler had wife Meredith by his side as he prepared for the final round two years ago - but the 27-year-old is faced with a very different situation this time around.

Meredith will be watching the closing day from their home in Texas, with the couple expecting their first child.

“Going into Sunday [in 2022], Meredith and I were just a little bit emotional about what was going on at the time because our lives were changing at a very rapid pace,” Scheffler said. “Now, I think we have settled more into where our lives are at. Right now, the most exciting thing is not winning the Masters, it’s baby coming pretty soon.”

And although she is not due until nearer the end of the month, Scottie said his wife is “resting up” and that he knows if the call comes then it’s an important one - even if he’s heading into the final stretch top of the leaderboard.

“If she calls me while I’m on the 17th, then I better go home,” he told ESPN earlier this week.

Meredith notably caddied for Scheffler in both 2022 and 2023 during the Par 3 family day and he has previously said she’s “learning” about the game during their time together, having not previously been a golf fan.

Meredith caddied for Scottie Scheffler on the Par 3 day in 2023 ( Getty Images )

“It’s going to be pretty wild. I don’t think it’s hit either of us quite yet, but it’s an exciting time for us as a family,” Scheffer previously said to Golf Digest. “It’s been a pretty exciting last seven months or so, and we’re looking forward to hopefully getting the baby out of there nice and healthy and with a healthy momma, and then we’ll go from there.”

Similarly, Sam Burns came into the week awaiting the birth of his first child with wife Caroline. Burns missed the cut and was on the first flight out of Augusta in order to reunite with his wife. Burns and Scheffler had been sharing a house together, leaving Scheffler with a decision to make ahead of the weekend.

“I didn’t want to be alone at the house, so I recruited a few of my friends to come stay with me that were in town,” he said. “So, we’ve got a couple of my close buddies at the house. They came over this morning, made some breakfast and we hung out, then I came to the course. It will just be more of that [on Sunday].”