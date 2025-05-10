Jump to content
Brandon Robinson Thompson surges into Turkish Open lead ahead of final round

Thompson goes into a three-shot lead ahead of the final round in Antalya

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 10 May 2025 19:05 BST
England’s Brandon Robinson Thompson equalled the Regnum Carya course record to surge into a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Turkish Open.

Robinson Thompson’s nine-under-par 62 saw him reach 14 under for the week, three clear of Spain’s Jorge Campillo, China’s Haotong Li and South African Robin Williams.

Starting the day five shots off the lead, Robinson Thompson burst out of the blocks with three birdies in his first five holes.

Another fine approach to six feet at the ninth saw him turn in 30, and he chipped in for eagle at the 12th, before birdieing three of the last four holes.

“I’ve just got notified of that (the course record) and I’m a bit bummed I didn’t break it,” said the 32-year-old.

“I’m super excited to have a nice round and the scary part was I probably could have had a few more, but beggars can’t be choosers.

“I’m here with my wife, we’re staying in a beautiful hotel, the course is amazing.

“It’s hard not to enjoy yourself this week, the facilities are so good. I’m here with my wife, it’s such an incredible place, if you’re not having a good time this week, win, lose or draw, there’s something wrong.”

