Brooks vs Bryson: Koepka ratchets up animosity with DeChambeau by backing fan heckles

Brooks Koepka has ratcheted up his animosity with Bryson DeChambeau once more, thanking fans for their “support” after they were heard heckling his rival at the Memorial Tournament with shouts of “Brooksy”.

Koepka promised to send a case of beer to any fans who were ejected from the Muirfield Village course after multiple reports suggested DeChambeau tried to have taunting spectators removed – something DeChambeau denied.

“What’s up guys, it’s Brooksy!” Koepka said in a video posted on social media. “Thank you for the support. I heard a bunch of you were shouting my name at the golf tournament. I know I’m not playing, but thank you guys for the support. We’re going to be giving out 50 cases of beer to the first 50 people in case their time was cut short or they had any trouble at the tournament, but just as a thank you for showing support.”

It is the latest episode in a long rift between the pair and comes soon after a viral incident at the PGA Championship where an exasperated Koepka was caught on camera swearing as DeChambeau loudly walked behind his interview.

DeChambeau, who had to play 33 holes on Friday due to Thursday’s weather delays, insisted attempts to remove fans were not made by himself but by course officials.

“It was flattering,” DeChambeau said. “They can keep calling me that all day if they want to, I’ve got no issue with it. Most people think it’s a distraction, but I grew up learning how to deal with that stuff. [Officials] can take care of that. There’s going to be people saying things at the wrong time. I don’t care what they say. It’s not a big deal to me, it’s flattering.

“I’ll also say that if they say it during a back stroke, that’s different. That’s like saying anything during a back stroke. There was a couple, but that’s just what it is. That’s something that the officers deal with.

“I’ve got nothing against [Koepka] . I’ve got no issues at all. If he wants to play that game, that’s great. I’m going to keep trying to play my best game and when it comes down to it, when somebody’s that bothered by someone else it is flattering. He’s had stuff with other people too, like Rory [McIlroy] and numerous others. So this isn’t a one-off thing. It’s just the way he deals with stuff and I’m totally fine with it.”

DeChambeau is seven shots back from tournament leader Jon Rahm heading into the weekend.