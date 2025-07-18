Bryson DeChambeau tips Trump’s Turnberry as ‘worthy’ host of The Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bryson DeChambeau has tipped President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course to host The Open in the future and end its inactive role on the R&A’s 10-venue British Open rotation.

The Scottish golf course has not hosted the prestigious event for 16 years, with its last iteration back in 2009.

And DeChambeau, who shot a stunning six-under-par round of 65 at Royal Portrush to make the cut and sit +1 for the major overall at the half-way stage, has backed Trump’s course to prove a worthy host once more.

“I look at it as a golf course,” said DeChambeau, whose round of golf with the president has amassed more than 15 million views on YouTube. “It’s one of the best golf courses in the world, and I’d love for it to be a part of the rotation.

“Albeit I haven’t played it, I’ve heard so many great things about it, and anytime you get to play a special historical golf course like that, I think it’s worthy of it, for sure.”

The Ayrshire course last saw 59-year-old Tom Watson make a bogey on the 72nd hole with Stewart Cink prevailing in a playoff.

Speaking ahead of the Open being played this week at Royal Portrush, R&A chief executive Mark Darbon said transportation and other issues had to be addressed before Turnberry got its hands on the oldest major championship again.

Darbon said the R&A met with Eric Trump and other leaders of Trump Golf a few months ago regarding the “big logistical challenges” facing Turnberry, and that the talks had been constructive.

DeChambeau believes Trump would make Turnberry a special Open venue.

“He’d still probably respect the R&A and what they’re trying to accomplish,” DeChambeau said. “I can’t speak on his behalf, but what I can say is knowing him, he’ll do his best of a job as he possibly can.”

DeChambeau's relationship with Trump is such that he joined him on stage at an election party in Florida in November before Trump was declared president again.

DeChambeau also had a round of golf with Trump and some short-game practice on the South Lawn of the White House a few months ago.

So what of his audience with Trump around this time last year, when they attempted to break 50 off the forward tees at the president’s Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey using the scramble format? It went on YouTube and was a huge success.

“Got like 15 million views or something,” DeChambeau said. “It was fun.”

DeChambeau was speaking after shooting 6-under 65 in the second round of the Open at Royal Portrush in a bid to make the cut, having opened with a 78.

AP contributed to this report