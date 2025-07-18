The Open 2025 live: Latest leaderboard and scores with Rory McIlroy out early in second round at Royal Portrush
McIlroy scrapped on Thursday to end -1 and three shots behind the leaders, with Scottie Scheffler and Tyrrell Hatton just one stroke back heading into Friday’s second round
Rory McIlroy remains in contention at The Open 2025 with the Masters champion ending Thursday’s first round just three shots behind the leaders at Royal Portrush.
Matt Fitzpatrick is one of five overnight leaders, alongside Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jacob Skov Olesen, Haotong Li, and Harris English - all at four under par heading into Friday’s second round.
Scottie Scheffler is lurking at three under, as is the fiery Tyrrell Hatton, while Lee Westwood rolled back the years at 52 years of age to shoot a 69 and secure a top-10 place, with fellow Ryder Cup legend Justin Rose hoping to go one better than his runner-up finish at Augusta earlier this year.
Bryson DeChambeau had a nightmare, though, and his hopes are all but over: The LIV Golf star is +7 and will need something spectacular to make the weekend. Portrush is also producing painfully long rounds for the players, with many moaning after day one after requiring six hours to complete 18 holes.
Follow live updates, scores and analysis from Royal Portrush below:
Tyrrell Hatton on how Oakmont impacts chances at Royal Portrush
“Yes and no. This week is a very different test from Oakmont. But it's still, you're playing a major. I'd love to -- I really enjoyed having a chance to win in Oakmont. I know it didn't go my way in the end, but I left that week proud of how I dealt with everything, happy with how I managed myself in the most pressure moments. Yeah, taking confidence from that, and hoping that this week -- even if it's not that week, I'd like to down the line give myself a chance to win another major.
“I've played in enough now. This is my 42nd, and 13th Open. I've played a lot, so it would be nice to give myself some more chances.”
Tommy Fleetwood reflects on disappointing first round at The Open 2025
“It wasn't disastrous, so that was one thing. Yeah, I sort of played the first few okay, sort of -- I think everything that kind of -- I didn't get any breaks, that was for sure. Everything that kind of could go wrong sort of went wrong, short of a little bit in crosswinds at times off the tee. It wasn't easy.
“Look, the best way to look at it is the lead is still at 4-under, so it wasn't that bad of a day. It was just a struggle and I would have loved to have had a better start.”
Rory McIlroy reacts to first round at The Open 2025
“ I had it going 3-under through 10 and let a few slip there around the middle of the round. I steadied the ship well, played the last four at 1-under, and it was nice to shoot under par.
“I felt like, once we turned for home, like played 10 and turned back and played 11, the wind picked up a little bit, and it just became that little bit more difficult.
“Yeah, it was a tough enough day, especially either chopping out of the rough or out of the fairway bunkers most of the time. So to shoot under par was a good effort.
“Yeah, absolutely incredible. Look, I feel the support of an entire country out there, which is a wonderful position to be in, but at the same time, you don't want to let them down. So there's that little bit of added pressure.
“I felt like I dealt with it really well today. Certainly dealt with it better than I did six years ago. I was just happy to get off to a good start and get myself into the tournament.
“I was sort of surprised -- there's a few guys at 4-under, but I'm surprised 4-under is leading. I thought someone might have gone out there and shot 6 or 7 today. Only three back with 54 holes to go, I'm really happy with where I am.”
The Open 2025 - second round
Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of the second round of The Open 2025.
With Rory McIlroy taking a big step towards banishing the demons of 2019 at Royal Portrush, a one-under-par round of 70 positions him nicely to contend for a second Claret Jug.
And McIlroy has a quick turnaround after a late finish and almost six hours out on the course on Thursday, with his group, alongside Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood, out at 10:09am.
Follow for all the live scores, latest leaderboard and more throughout a big day as players battle to make the cut.
The Open - Round 1 leaderboard
-4 Olesen (Den), Li (Chn), Fitzpatrick (Eng), Bezuidenhout (SA), English (US)
-3 Jordan (Eng), Scheffler (US), Kawekanjana (Tha), Hatton (Eng)
Selected others
-2 Westwood (Eng), Rai (Eng), Rose (Eng)
-1 Rahm (Spa), Lowry (Ire), McIlroy (NI), Kimsey (Eng)
Level MacIntyre (Sco); +1 McKibbin (NI)
+2 Fleetwood (Eng)
+4 Harrington (Ire), Clarke (NI)
Rory McIlroy in the mix as Matt Fitzpatrick shares Open lead after first-round
Rory McIlroy looked like delivering the show the thousands who had flocked to Royal Portrush to cheer their returning hero expected, only for his bid for the first-round Open lead to collapse in the space of four holes on the back nine.
The Northern Irishman from an hour down the road in Holywood rarely comes to these parts due to commitments on the PGA Tour and on his last competitive visit in 2019 went home early after missing the cut.
But, after teeing off at 3.10pm with a four-under-par target in his sights, he recovered from a bogey at the first – a three-shot improvement on six years ago when he went out of bounds – to have a crowd 10 deep in places buzzing in anticipation.
The 61 he shot as a 16-year-old on this course was never on the cards, but three under through 10, having hit just two fairways, raised the prospect of a memorable first day.
