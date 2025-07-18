The Open 2025 live: Latest leaderboard and scores with Rory McIlroy out early in second round at Royal Portrush

Surprises & Strategies on The Open Championship Leaderboard

Rory McIlroy remains in contention at The Open 2025 with the Masters champion ending Thursday’s first round just three shots behind the leaders at Royal Portrush.

Matt Fitzpatrick is one of five overnight leaders, alongside Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jacob Skov Olesen, Haotong Li, and Harris English - all at four under par heading into Friday’s second round.

Scottie Scheffler is lurking at three under, as is the fiery Tyrrell Hatton, while Lee Westwood rolled back the years at 52 years of age to shoot a 69 and secure a top-10 place, with fellow Ryder Cup legend Justin Rose hoping to go one better than his runner-up finish at Augusta earlier this year.

Bryson DeChambeau had a nightmare, though, and his hopes are all but over: The LIV Golf star is +7 and will need something spectacular to make the weekend. Portrush is also producing painfully long rounds for the players, with many moaning after day one after requiring six hours to complete 18 holes.

