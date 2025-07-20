Rory McIlroy gives honest reaction to dominant Scottie Scheffler victory at The Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy could not hide his “admiration” towards Scottie Scheffler after the American stormed to victory in The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

A fourth major championship of his career, in his unique way, Scheffler has now attracted comparisons with Tiger Woods.

And after McIlroy failed to find a spark to mount a late charge on Sunday, finishing in a tie for seventh on -10, Scheffler held his nerve to cruise to a four-shot victory at -17, leaving the Northern Irishman in awe of his rival.

“Admiration,” McIlroy remarked when asked to respond to his Ryder Cup rival’s achievement. “I think all you can do is admire what he does and how he does it.

“I think what he does is one thing, but how he does it is another. He just goes about his business, doesn't do anything overly flamboyant, but he's the best at executing in the game right now.

“Yeah, he's been absolutely amazing over these past two to three years. As I said, all you can do is tip your cap and watch in admiration.”

But McIlroy refused to be drawn on the true impact of Scheffler’s performance, dismissing the notion that it is either motivating or dispiriting.

open image in gallery Scottie Scheffler of the United States speak at a press conference after winning the British Open golf championship ( AP )

“Neither,” remarked the Masters champion. “All I can do is focus on myself and try to play the best golf that I can.

“I know that, when I do that, I'll have my weeks where I'll contend and hopefully win.”

But McIlroy did admit the level set from Scheffler is something to aspire to in the coming months.

“None of us could hang with Scottie this week,” McIlroy concluded. “He's an incredible player. He's been dominant this week. Honestly, he's been dominant for the last couple years. He is the bar that we're all trying to get to.

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland acknowledges the crowd as he walks onto the 18th green ( AP )

“In a historical context, you could argue that there's only maybe two or three players in the history of the game that have been on a run, the one that Scottie's been on here for the last 24 to 36 months. Incredibly impressive.

“Yeah, he's a very worthy winner. Also, he's a great person, and I think he's a wonderful ambassador for our game as well. I'm really happy for him and Meredith and his family.”