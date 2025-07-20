The Open 2025 live: Rory McIlroy plots stunning Royal Portrush comeback as Scottie Scheffler leads
Rory McIlroy hopes to chase down Scottie Scheffler, who leads by four shots at Royal Portrush in his bid to win a first Open Championship
Rory McIlroy hopes to pull off an audacious comeback at The Open 2025 with Scottie Scheffler holding a commanding lead heading into Sunday’s fourth round at Royal Portrush.
The world No 1 is four shots clear of Haotong Li, with McIlroy able to conjure up both brilliance and the bizarre in an iconic round of golf on Saturday.
Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Chris Gotterup, Harris English and defending champion Xander Schauffele are among the other contenders hoping to surge up the leaderboard if Scheffler stumbles.
The fourth round begins at 8:30am with leaders Scheffler and Li completing Sunday's tee times at 2:30pm on one of golf's greatest days.
Follow the latest leaderboard, golf scores, analysis and reaction to the fourth round of the 123rd Open Championship below:
Xander Schauffele on what it takes to chase down Scottie Scheffler
“It's hard. I think it's pretty hard to -- depending on how windy it is, if I was leading a tournament, I'd want it to play hard just because you know no one's going to shoot 62 or 63, whatever it is.
“If you shoot level to 1-under, you're going to win the tournament. Chasing is difficult when you're on a links course with weather and wind and bounces and things like that.
“Yeah, I mean, I feel like I definitely -- I feel like I've been in chase mode all year, which it is what it is.”
Scottie Scheffler on his excellent putting
“Yeah, I think there's some pretty subtle slopes in these greens. I've done a really good job just being committed to my line.
“Today I hit some good putts to start the round. I had a little three-putt there on the second hole, but I felt like I hit two putts the way I wanted to and I didn't let it bother me. I made a really nice putt there on the third hole to keep the momentum going.
“It was a little 10-footer for par, and that was what I felt like was a really important putt, and knocked it in. Then after that I felt like I did some good things out there.”
Rory McIlroy overcomes the bizarre to conjure thrilling charge at The Open
“Oh god,” Rory McIlroy gasped as his ball fizzed a little higher than he anticipated. But then he burst into laughter, “I was on the golf ball!” The baffling moment on the 11th saw his second shot connect barely millimeters above a buried old golf ball, which proceeded to spit up and out of the ground at contact.
The most remarkable golf shot in one of the most remarkable rounds of golf, as a legion of McIlroy supporters weaved their way around the links on a baking day at Royal Portrush. McIlroy’s audacious charge towards the imposing presence of Scottie Scheffler at the top of the leaderboard may well fall short on Sunday, but his presence, as the Masters champion, back home in Northern Ireland, conjured a unique moment.
It epitomised how McIlroy remains one of the most engrossing athletes to watch in sport, all while Scheffler quietly dismantled both the course and field. There wasn’t a blemish in the world No 1’s round of 67, with his putter salvaging any minor wobbles. And while it secures a four-shot lead at -14 over Haotong Li at The Open 2025, the day belonged to McIlroy.
The 38-year-old stirred early on, putting together three birdies in his first four holes before that bizarre and glorious combined for a five-under-par round of 66 to position him tied for fourth at -8.
Rory McIlroy overcomes the bizarre to conjure thrilling charge at The Open
The Open 2025: Tee times and fourth round schedule at Royal Portrush
Fourth Round
(Gbr & Irl unless stated, all times Local):
0730 Matti Schmid, Germany; Riki Kawamoto, Japan
0740 Dean Burmester, South Africa; Phil Mickelson, United States
0750 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden; Andrew Novak, United States
0800 Shane Lowry, Ireland; Jacob Skov Olesen, Denmark
0810 Antoine Rozner, France; Viktor Hovland, Norway
0820 Adrien Saddier, France; Ryggs Johnston, United States
0830 Romain Langasque, France; Jordan Spieth, United States
0840 Francesco Molinari, Italy; Matthew Jordan, England
0855 Sergio Garcia, Spain; Justin Leonard, United States
See the full list of Sunday tee times for the fourth round at the Open Championship below:
The Open 2025: Tee times and fourth round schedule at Royal Portrush
The Open 2025 prize money, Claret Jug winner set to bank $3.1m (£2.4m)
The 2025 Open Championship is underway as Rory McIlroy attempts to win his home major at Royal Portrush.
The Open is the oldest golf competition in the world and the winner will collect the famous Claret Jug, first awarded in 1872. They will also receive a healthy winners’ cheque from the R&A worth $3.1m (£2.4m).
The R&A raised the total prize fund to $17m (£13.4m) in 2024, up $500,000 from the previous year but still the lowest of the four major championship.
JJ Spaun took home $4.3m for winning the US Open, McIlroy earned $3.6m for winning the Masters, and Scottie Scheffler received $3.3m for winning the US PGA Championship earlier this year.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments