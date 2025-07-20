Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottie Scheffler has dismissed comparisons between himself and Tiger Woods after his dominant four-stroke victory at the Open Championship, labelling the talk as “silly”.

The American triumphed at Royal Portrush, retaining a four-stroke advantage overnight to post a final round of 68 to finish ahead of Harris English in second, with a late charge from Rory McIlroy and others failing to materialise.

And after Scheffler clinched the Claret Jug, his fourth major championship and second of the year, in the same number of days since his first triumph at the 2022 Masters as Woods did between the 1997 Masters and 2000 Open Championship (1,197), many people in the game have placed the 29-year-old in the same bracket as the legendary 15-time major winner.

“I still think they're a bit silly,” Scheffler remarked. “Tiger won, what, 15 majors? This is my fourth. I just got one-fourth of the way there. I think Tiger stands alone in the game of golf. He was inspirational for me growing up. He was a very, very talented guy, and he was a special person to be able to be as good as he was at the game of golf.

“I don't focus on that kind of stuff. That's not what motivates me. I'm not motivated by winning championships. I don't look at the beginning of the year and just say, hey, I want to win X amount of tournaments, I want to win whatever it is.

open image in gallery US golfer Scottie Scheffler celebrates on the 18th green after his victory in the 153rd Open Championship ( AFP via Getty Images )

“ don't do that. I have dreams and aspirations that I think about, but at the end of the day, when I wake up to practise, I feel like what motivates me is just getting out and getting to live out my dream. I get to play professional golf, and I feel like I'm called to do it to the best of my ability.

open image in gallery Scottie Scheffler of the United States poses with the Claret Jug ( Getty Images )

“When I wake up in the morning, I try and put max effort in each day I get to go out and practise. When I'm working out, when I'm doing the cold tub, doing recovery, I feel like I'm just called to do it to the best of my ability. Outside of that, I don't place much emphasis on winning tournaments.

“I don't place much emphasis on things that I can accomplish. It's just mostly about putting in the proper work and coming out here and competing.