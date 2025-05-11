Chris Wood comes through ‘hell’ to secure first DP World Tour top ten in eight years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England's Chris Wood said he felt like he "had been going through hell" after a closing 64 at the Turkish Airlines Open saw him record a first DP World Tour top-10 finish since 2018.

Wood won three titles between 2013 and 2016, including the prestigious BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, and was part of Europe's Ryder Cup team at Hazeltine under Darren Clarke.

However, chronic anxiety and burnout led to a dramatic drop in his form from 2019, with his last top-10 coming at the 2018 KLM Open.

"It's been horrendous, to be honest," said Wood, who was playing on a sponsor's invitation after losing his card and whose 11-under total gave him a share of seventh, six shots behind rookie winner Martin Couvra.

"It's been - since 2019 really - I just feel like I've been going through hell so to put a score together today is obviously great.

"I want to feel like I know my game's there, not just put a score on one day, and I genuinely feel like I'm starting to do that now.

"I've been working so hard at home just quietly with a great team and it's been a long old road, to be honest.

"I never lost belief in myself - you obviously have days where it feels harder than some.

"The fire in my belly has always been there. I'm relying on invites this year. I'm ready - I'm practising so well at home that a call last minute is not a problem, I'm ready to go.

"Hopefully this is a first little step forward and anyone who wants me at their event, please pick up the phone because I need a few starts this year."

Couvra had led at the halfway stage but a third-round 72 left him four shots off the pace going into the final round.

However, the 22-year-old Frenchman produced a superb 64 to finish two shots clear of Spain's Jorge Campillo and China's Li Haotong.

open image in gallery The extremely talented Martin Couvra triumphed in Turkey ( Getty Images )

"It was amazing to win on my first year on the DP World Tour - it's just a dream," said Couvra.

