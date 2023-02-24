Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1677263425

LIV Golf LIVE leaderboard: Latest scores and updates from opening event in Mayakoba

Follow live scores and updates as the controversial breakaway competition returns for its second season

Sports Staff
Friday 24 February 2023 18:30
Comments
"I love team play" Sergio Garcia looks forward to tee-off at LIV Golf Mayakoba

LIV Golf returns for its second season as the action gets underway at the El Camaleon Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico.

The rebel tour caused a stir last year when it controversially broke away from the PGA in golf’s civil war, with the likes of Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood returning to LIV for the 2023 season.

The likes of Thomas Pieters, Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz were added ahead of the second campaign of the Saudi-backed series, after former world No 1 Johnson took home more than $35 million in his debut season, triumphing in the individual and team championships.

There are new teams and new names this time around as LIV Golf returns, but the series is set to be just as controversial as last time out. Follow live scores and updates from the opening event in  Mayakoba, below.

Recommended

1677263425

LIV Golf - Hole One

Abraham Ancer gets off to a good start with an opening birdie.

Ian Poulter and Paul Casey also get off to birdie starts.

Jamie Braidwood24 February 2023 18:30
1677262693

LIV Golf

And we’re off.

LIV Golf rounds use shotgun starts, so all 48 players get underway at the same time but at various points throughout the course.

Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer - a new recruit this year - all get underway at the first hole.

Jamie Braidwood24 February 2023 18:18
1677262599

LIV Golf: What are the teams?

Who is playing?

LIV Golf League 2023 - Full Field:

Aces

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Peter Uihlein

Pat Perez

Cleeks

Martin Kaymer

Bernd Wiesberger

Graeme McDowell

Richard Bland

Hyflyers

Phil Mickelson

Cameron Tringale

James Piot

Brendan Steele

Majesticks

Henrik Stenson

Ian Poulter

Lee Westwood

Sam Horsfeld

Crushers

Byrson DeChambeau

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

Iron Heads

Kevin Na

Scott Vincent

Sihwan Kim

Danny Lee

Smash

Brooks Koepka

Matthew Wolff

Jason Kokrak

Chase Koepka

Fireballs

Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer

Carlos Ortiz

Eugenio Chacarra

Range Goats

Bubba Watson

Talor Gooch

Harold Varner III

Thomas Pieters

Torque

Joaquin Niemann

Sebastian Munoz

Mito Pereira

David Puig

Ripper

Cameron Smith

Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

Jed Morgan

Stinger

Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace

Dean Burmester

Jamie Braidwood24 February 2023 18:16
1677262539

LIV Golf: Who is playing?

Stinger

Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace

Dean Burmester

Jamie Braidwood24 February 2023 18:15
1677262479

LIV Golf: Who is playing?

Ripper

Cameron Smith

Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

Jed Morgan

Jamie Braidwood24 February 2023 18:14
1677262419

LIV Golf: Who is playing?

Torque

Joaquin Niemann

Sebastian Munoz

Mito Pereira

David Puig

Jamie Braidwood24 February 2023 18:13
1677262359

LIV Golf: Who is playing?

Fireballs

Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer

Carlos Ortiz

Eugenio Chacarra

Jamie Braidwood24 February 2023 18:12
1677262239

LIV Golf: Who is playing?

Smash

Brooks Koepka

Matthew Wolff

Jason Kokrak

Chase Koepka

Jamie Braidwood24 February 2023 18:10
1677262179

LIV Golf: Who is playing?

Iron Heads

Kevin Na

Scott Vincent

Sihwan Kim

Danny Lee

Jamie Braidwood24 February 2023 18:09
1677262059

LIV Golf: Who is playing?

Crushers

Byrson DeChambeau

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

Jamie Braidwood24 February 2023 18:07

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in