LIV Golf returns for its second season as the action gets underway at the El Camaleon Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico.

The rebel tour caused a stir last year when it controversially broke away from the PGA in golf’s civil war, with the likes of Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood returning to LIV for the 2023 season.

The likes of Thomas Pieters, Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz were added ahead of the second campaign of the Saudi-backed series, after former world No 1 Johnson took home more than $35 million in his debut season, triumphing in the individual and team championships.

There are new teams and new names this time around as LIV Golf returns, but the series is set to be just as controversial as last time out. Follow live scores and updates from the opening event in Mayakoba, below.