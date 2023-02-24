LIV Golf LIVE leaderboard: Latest scores and updates from opening event in Mayakoba
Follow live scores and updates as the controversial breakaway competition returns for its second season
LIV Golf returns for its second season as the action gets underway at the El Camaleon Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico.
The rebel tour caused a stir last year when it controversially broke away from the PGA in golf’s civil war, with the likes of Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood returning to LIV for the 2023 season.
The likes of Thomas Pieters, Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz were added ahead of the second campaign of the Saudi-backed series, after former world No 1 Johnson took home more than $35 million in his debut season, triumphing in the individual and team championships.
There are new teams and new names this time around as LIV Golf returns, but the series is set to be just as controversial as last time out. Follow live scores and updates from the opening event in Mayakoba, below.
LIV Golf - Hole One
Abraham Ancer gets off to a good start with an opening birdie.
Ian Poulter and Paul Casey also get off to birdie starts.
LIV Golf
And we’re off.
LIV Golf rounds use shotgun starts, so all 48 players get underway at the same time but at various points throughout the course.
Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer - a new recruit this year - all get underway at the first hole.
LIV Golf: What are the teams?
Who is playing?
LIV Golf League 2023 - Full Field:
Aces
Dustin Johnson
Patrick Reed
Peter Uihlein
Pat Perez
Cleeks
Martin Kaymer
Bernd Wiesberger
Graeme McDowell
Richard Bland
Hyflyers
Phil Mickelson
Cameron Tringale
James Piot
Brendan Steele
Majesticks
Henrik Stenson
Ian Poulter
Lee Westwood
Sam Horsfeld
Crushers
Byrson DeChambeau
Paul Casey
Charles Howell III
Anirban Lahiri
Iron Heads
Kevin Na
Scott Vincent
Sihwan Kim
Danny Lee
Smash
Brooks Koepka
Matthew Wolff
Jason Kokrak
Chase Koepka
Fireballs
Sergio Garcia
Abraham Ancer
Carlos Ortiz
Eugenio Chacarra
Range Goats
Bubba Watson
Talor Gooch
Harold Varner III
Thomas Pieters
Torque
Joaquin Niemann
Sebastian Munoz
Mito Pereira
David Puig
Ripper
Cameron Smith
Marc Leishman
Matt Jones
Jed Morgan
Stinger
Louis Oosthuizen
Charl Schwartzel
Branden Grace
Dean Burmester
LIV Golf: Who is playing?
Stinger
Louis Oosthuizen
Charl Schwartzel
Branden Grace
Dean Burmester
LIV Golf: Who is playing?
Ripper
Cameron Smith
Marc Leishman
Matt Jones
Jed Morgan
LIV Golf: Who is playing?
Torque
Joaquin Niemann
Sebastian Munoz
Mito Pereira
David Puig
LIV Golf: Who is playing?
Fireballs
Sergio Garcia
Abraham Ancer
Carlos Ortiz
Eugenio Chacarra
LIV Golf: Who is playing?
Smash
Brooks Koepka
Matthew Wolff
Jason Kokrak
Chase Koepka
LIV Golf: Who is playing?
Iron Heads
Kevin Na
Scott Vincent
Sihwan Kim
Danny Lee
LIV Golf: Who is playing?
Crushers
Byrson DeChambeau
Paul Casey
Charles Howell III
Anirban Lahiri
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies