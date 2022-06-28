Golf’s newest - and most controversial - tour, the LIV Golf Series hosts its second event in Portland, Oregon this week.

The Saudi-backed venture has added more high-profile names to its roster, with Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed among the latest players to defect from the PGA Tour, joining the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour have issued suspensions and fines respectively in a bid to combat the breakaway while the likes of Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas have spoken publicly in favour of golf’s two main tours, however, the field at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club is still set to be significantly stronger that at LIV Golf’s inaugural event in England last month.

Charl Schwartzel of South Africa took home the first winner’s cheque for £3.85m after triumphing at the Centurion Club and another eye-watering £20m prize pot will be on offer in Oregon.

Here’s everything you need to know about golf’s newest tour.

What is LIV Golf?

Reports of a new breakaway league first emerged in 2019 but gathered pace last year as two-time Open champion Greg Norman became the face of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series as its chief executive.

With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund financing the series, there is a clear link to the Saudi Arabia government, whose record on human rights has been criticised by groups such as Amnesty International.

But what for a long time was considered to be a bargaining threat to the traditional PGA and DP World Tours and nothing more took shape as the LIV Golf Series, which also features new competition rules and what tournament organisers say is an “exciting” new format.

What are the rules?

LIV Golf Series events will be played over three days and 54 holes, rather than the traditional four-day events with 72 holes. There won’t be a cut, either, so the 48 players who start the week will play all three rounds.

There will also be individual and team competitions within the same event. The individual competition will be won by the player who shoots the lowest score over 54 holes, as normal.

The team competition, however, will be made up of 12 teams of four players, with team captains selecting the teams using a ‘snake draft’ ahead of the opening event at Centurion Club. Teams will also have their own unique names and logos.

In terms of scoring, the best two individual scores will count towards the team’s overall total across the opening two rounds, with the best three scores combining on the third and final round. The team with the lowest overall score at the end of the third round will be the winner.

How will the season work and where is the next event?

Portland will be the second of seven ‘regular’ events this year with the team championship forming the final event of the season at Doral in Miami in October.

The team championship will see all 12 teams seeded and a four-day knockout tournament will be played using match play scoring to determine the winner, with a championship match taking place on the final day.

An individual champion will also be crowned using points accumulated over the seven ‘regular season’ events.

LIV Golf London, Centurion Club - June 9-11

LIV Golf Portland, Pumpkin Ridge - June 30 - July 2

LIV Golf Bedminster, Trump National - July 29-31

LIV Golf Boston, Greater Boston - September 2-4

LIV Golf Chicago, Rich Harvest Farms - September 16-18

LIV Golf Bangkok, Stonehill - October 7-9

LIV Golf Jeddah, Royal Greens - October 14-16

LIV Golf Miami, Trump National Doral - October 27-30

How much is the prize money?

Each regular season event will have a prize fund of $25m - every player in the field receives a cut, with a guaranteed $4m for first and $120,000 for last place. Of the $25m, $5m will be split between the top three teams.

The top three players in the overall individual championship will receive a split of $30m, with the overall champion taking $18m, the runner-up receiving $8m and third place getting $4m.

The season-ending team championship has a prize fund of $50m, with the winning team splitting $16m and the team who finishes last receiving $1m. Each player receives a 25 per cent cut.

For comparison, the winner of the PGA Championship, one of golf’s four majors, receives $3m out of a total prize fund of $15m.

Who is playing?

The biggest names initially included Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer, Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel and Kevin Na. However, since its first event, LIV Golf has now added major champions Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed to its ranks.

Full player list for Portland event

Who is in the field?

Abraham Ancer – Mexico

Richard Bland – England

Itthipat Buranatanyarat – Thailand

Laurie Canter – England

Eugenio Chacarra – Spain

Bryson DeChambeau – USA

Hennie Du Plessis – South Africa

Sergio Garcia – Spain

Talor Gooch – USA

Branden Grace – South Africa

Justin Harding – South Africa

Sam Horsfield – England

Yuki Inamori – Japan

Dustin Johnson – USA

Matt Jones – Australia

Sadom Kaewkanjana – Thailand

Martin Kaymer – Germany

Phacara Khongwatmai – Japan

Sihwan Kim – USA

Ryosyke Kinoshita – Japan

Brooks Koepka – USA

Chase Koepka – USA

Jinichiro Kozuma – Japan

Graeme McDowell – Northern Ireland

Phil Mickelson – USA

Jediah Morgan – Australia

Kevin Na – USA

Shaun Norris – South Africa

Louis Ooosthuizen – South Africa

Wade Ormsby – Australia

Carlos Ortiz – Mexico

Adrian Otaegui – Spain

Pat Perez – USA

Turk Pettit – USA

James Piot – USA

Ian Poulter – England

Patrick Reed – USA

Charl Schwartzel – South Africa

Travis Smyth – Australia

Ian Snyman – South Africa

Hudson Swafford – USA

Hideto Tanihara – Japan

Peter Uihlein – USA

Scott Vincent – Zimbabwe

Matt Wolff – USA

Lee Westwood – England

Bernd Wiesberger – Austria

Blade Windred – Australia

Is it on TV?

LIV Golf has yet to be picked up by a major broadcaster in the UK.

However, the action is live streamed for free on the LIV Golf YouTube channel and Facebook page.