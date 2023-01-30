LIV Golf schedule released with Jeddah to host Team Championship

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

LIV Golf has released its schedule for 2023 with Jeddah to host the Team Championship in November.

In its second season, following Dustin Johnson and the 4Aces team winning the inaugural individual and team titles, there will be 14 events spread across seven countries.

The likes of Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith will feature in Mexico, United States, Spain, Saudi Arabia, UK, Australia and Singapore.

The individual title will be decided from the season opener in Mayakoba, Mexico on 24 February through to the penultimate event of the year at Trump National Doral in Miami on 20 October.

Attention then turns to the Team Championship finale on 3 November in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

LIV Golf schedule 2023

24-26 February: El Camaleon Golf Course, Mayakoba, Mexico

17-19 March: Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, United States

31 March - 2 April Orange County National, Orland, United States

21-23 April Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

28-30 April Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

12-14 May Cedar Ridge Country Club, Tulsa, United States

26-28 May Trump National Golf Club, Washington DC, United States

30 June - 2 July Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Andalucia, Spain

7-9 July Centurion Club, St Albans, UK

4-6 August Old White Golf Course, Greenbrier, United States

11-13 August Trump National Bedminster, United States

22-24 September Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago, United States

20-22 October Trump National Doral, United States

3-5 November Royal Greens Golf Course, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia