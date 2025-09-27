Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Donald has revealed what Donald Trump said to him when the US president arrived on the first tee at the Ryder Cup on Friday.

Trump is a passionate golfer and has made a point of appearing at major sporting events during his presidency, such as the Super Bowl, the Club World Cup final and the men’s US Open final.

He took a helicopter from Washington DC to appear in the afternoon as the players began the second session of the day, and was greeted by passionate chants of “USA!” by Ryder Cup spectators, before a playing of the national anthem was accompanied by a military aircraft flyover.

Trump made a point of backslapping the American players but also took a moment to greet Donald, the European captain.

“Yeah, I saw Mr President and shook his hand and said hello,” said Donald. “He said, ‘You know what, you’re becoming a real great leader’. It was nice of him to say that. It was nice of him to support this event.”

Donald’s counterpart, US captain Keegan Bradley, was asked whether Trump’s appearance was awkward, given the American team were losing 3-1 when the president arrived.

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump was in attendance at the Ryder Cup (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

Bradley, who also bowed down in front of the president, has not hidden his political allegiance in the build-up to the tournament and said having Trump there will be a lifelong memory.

“No, it was great, “ Bradley insisted. “That was really a cool experience. Seeing an active President on the grounds of a Ryder Cup or at a golf event, what a cool thing. The flyover with Air Force One, I'll never forget that for the rest of my life.”

The presidential visit had led to a huge increase in security measures at Bethpage.

Gates were opened at 5am to allow fans ample time to clear screening and take up their position on the course. Spectators were also banned from bringing a number of items onto the property while fighter jets were regularly patrolling the sky.

But the president’s appearance ultimately didn’t turn the tide as Europe finished Friday with a 5½-2½ lead.