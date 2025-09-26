Ryder Cup 2025 live: Day 1 tee times and updates before Rahm-Hatton battle DeChambeau-Thomas in foursomes
USA battle Europe on Day 1 at Bethpage Black, with Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas off first against the fiery pairing of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton
The Ryder Cup 2025 begins today with Friday foursomes and a blockbuster match between USA stars Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.
DeChambeau had pleaded for a crack at Rory McIlroy, but the stage is set for the powerful American to immediately leave his mark at the top of a mouthwatering foursomes line-up that awaits those at Bethpage Black. Instead, McIlroy, who proclaimed the USA as “the best country in the world” on Thursday, will reunite with Tommy Fleetwood to battle Collin Morikawa and Harris English.
While Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick combine in a new partnership to tackle the formidable challenge of world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.
And finally, in perhaps Team USA’s best partnership, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay return together to take on Bob MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland.
Follow all the build-up from Bethpage Black and the latest scores and results from Friday foursomes on Day 1:
UFO interest proving a welcome distraction for Ryder Cup star Viktor Hovland
“It’s just something that I’ve been into the last couple years,” he said.
“I think I’ve always been extremely into my golf and sometimes you just look at your golf swing and trying to practise hard and you don’t really get the results that you want, it can be quite frustrating. I think it’s been one of those things that (has) kind of taken my mind off of golf a little bit.
“And then the more you go into it, you just get more questions.
“It’s one of those things that you don’t really find any more answers, but it’s very interesting to go in there and kind of challenge some of your beliefs that you currently hold and you kind of have to expand your mind a little bit.
“I think it’s super fascinating because it touches on so many different topics as well. I find it really interesting.”
Donald Trump set for delayed Ryder Cup 2025 arrival on Friday
President Donald Trump is expected to delay his arrival at Bethpage Black for day one of the Ryder Cup 2025 to avoid extended delays for spectators.
The US President’s presence at the US Open earlier this month for Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner forced long security delays, with the match delayed by 37 minutes.
And organisers of the Ryder Cup hope a belated arrival will ease logistics to start the tournament, with Trump an avid golf fan and owner of a number of prestigious course around the world, including Turnberry in South Ayrshire.
Trump appears set to arrive in time for the second session of the day, with four fourballs matches set to take place from 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST).
Day 1 tees times and television schedule
Days 1: Friday 26 September tee times
Four foursome (alternate shot) matches
7:10am ET (12:10pm BST): Bryson DeChambeau (2-3-1)/Justin Thomas (7-4-2) vs Jon Rahm (6-3-3)/Tyrrell Hatton (5-4-2)
7:26am ET (12:26pm BST): Scottie Scheffler (2-2-3)/Russell Henley (rookie) v Ludvig Aberg (2-2-0)/Matt Fitzpatrick (1-7-0)
7:42am ET (12:42pm BST): Collin Morikawa (4-3-1)/Harris English (1-2-0) v Rory McIlroy (16-13-4)/Tommy Fleetwood (7-3-2)
7:58am ET (12:58pm BST): Xander Schauffele (4-4-0)/Patrick Cantlay (5-2-1) v Bob MacIntyre (2-0-1)/Viktor Hovland (3-4-3)
Four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon (pairings announced later today):
12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST),
12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST),
12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST),
1:13pm (6:13pm BST).
Sky Sports TV schedule
Friday 26 September: Sky Sports Main Event (12:00pm), Sky Sports Golf (12:00pm)
Luke Donald aims fresh dig at USA over being paid at Ryder Cup
Luke Donald has aimed another shot at Team USA over their decision to be paid at the Ryder Cup 2025 by emphasising how Team Europe are “fuelled by something money cannot buy”.
The United States players will be compensated for the first time ever in the biennial contest at Bethpage Black in New York, with the American players paid $500,000 each, of which $300,000 would be donated to charity and a $200,000 stipend for each player to use as they please.
After Europe’s players snubbed the chance to be paid too, Donald opted to take a swipe at their rivals during the opening ceremony.
“The Ryder Cup means so much to each and everyone of us,” said European captain Donald in his speech at Wednesday’s opening ceremony. “It is unlike anything else in our sport. It is not about prize money or ranking points, it’s about pride, representing your flag your shirts and the legacy you legacy you leave behind.”
Ryder Cup 2025 - Day 1 schedule: Foursomes
(Ryder Cup records in brackets)
- 7:10am ET (12:10pm BST) - Match 1: Bryson DeChambeau (2-3-1)/Justin Thomas (7-4-2) vs Jon Rahm (6-3-3)/Tyrrell Hatton (5-4-2)
- 7:26am ET (12:26pm BST) - Match 2: Scottie Scheffler (2-2-3)/Russell Henley (rookie) v Ludvig Aberg (2-2-0)/Matt Fitzpatrick (1-7-0)
- 7:42am ET (12:42pm BST) - Match 3: Collin Morikawa (4-3-1)/Harris English (1-2-0) v Rory McIlroy (16-13-4)/Tommy Fleetwood (7-3-2)
- 7:58am ET (12:58pm BST) - Match 4: Xander Schauffele (4-4-0)/Patrick Cantlay (5-2-1) v Bob MacIntyre (2-0-1)/Viktor Hovland (3-4-3)
Ryder Cup 2025 - Day 1
Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s Ryder Cup 2025 coverage with a mouthwatering Day 1 in store at Bethpage Black.
Jack Rathborn and Lawrence Ostlere will be out on the course to provide live updates on what promises to be an exciting Friday morning session of foursomes.
Luke Donald is bullish about his side’s chances of retaining the cup, while Keegan Bradley’s United States have momentum and a raucous New York crowd to unsettle the blue and yellow visitors.
