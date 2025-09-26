Ryder Cup 2025 live: Day 1 tee times and updates before Rahm-Hatton battle DeChambeau-Thomas in foursomes

'Wonderful for the Ryder Cup' - Rory McIlroy on potential match-up against Team USA rival Bryson DeChambeau

The Ryder Cup 2025 begins today with Friday foursomes and a blockbuster match between USA stars Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

DeChambeau had pleaded for a crack at Rory McIlroy, but the stage is set for the powerful American to immediately leave his mark at the top of a mouthwatering foursomes line-up that awaits those at Bethpage Black. Instead, McIlroy, who proclaimed the USA as “the best country in the world” on Thursday, will reunite with Tommy Fleetwood to battle Collin Morikawa and Harris English.

While Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick combine in a new partnership to tackle the formidable challenge of world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

And finally, in perhaps Team USA’s best partnership, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay return together to take on Bob MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland.

Follow all the build-up from Bethpage Black and the latest scores and results from Friday foursomes on Day 1: