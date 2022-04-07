All eyes will be on Tiger Woods as The Masters gets underway at Augusta (Getty Images)

The Masters is back, and so too is Tiger Woods. Now 25 years after his first victory at Augusta National, the 15-time major winner has made a stunning return to golf’s most iconic tournament, just over a year after a near-fatal car crash threatened to end his legendary career in the sport.

Woods’ latest comeback has dominated the build-up to the 86th Masters, with the 46-year-old only announcing on Tuesday that he was ready to play following months of extensive rehab. The five-time Masters winner said he would not be at Augusta if he did not think he could win the tournament, and a sixth green jacket would eclipse even his remarkable 2019 triumph as the greatest comeback in sports history.

The American gets underway following an afternoon of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, in what is set to be a wide-open field in the first major of the year. Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion and Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith are notable contenders favoured with the bookies, while Rory McIlroy goes again on his quest to complete a career grand slam. Follow live updates from the opening day’s play of the Masters below: