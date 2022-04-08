Masters 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest scores as Tiger Woods stays in contention at Augusta
Follow all the action from day two at Augusta as The Masters leaderboard begins to take shape.
All eyes were on Tiger Woods’ spectacular return yesterday with the 15-time major champion carding an impressive round of 71 to stay in contention, despite it being his first official PGA Tour round since the near-fatal car crash that left him feeling “lucky to be alive”. Afterwards, Woods said he was “right where I need to be” but admitted his first competitive 18-hole round back had left him in pain. “The walking’s not easy, it’s difficult,” he said. “It’s going to be difficult for the rest of my life.”
That round left Woods some four shots back, though, with Sungjae Im’s 67 propelling him into the outright lead. It looked as though it would be Cameroon Smith who topped the leaderboard but a costly double-bogey at the 18th left the Players champion one shot back. World No 1 Scottie Scheffler and 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson are both poised to make a charge after rounds of 69 that left them three shots back. There is plenty of work for the likes of Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa to do, though, after the pair laboured to opening rounds of 73.
Follow live updates from the second day’s play of the Masters below:
The Masters 2022: Lyle battles age and Augusta
It was a brutal afternoon for Sandy Lyle yesterday. The 64-year-old, who won the Green Jacket in 1988, finished with an 82, leaving him bottom of the leaderboard. He’s made a brighter start on day two, though. The Scot parred the first and will have around five yards for birdie at the par-5 2nd.
The Masters 2022: Friday pin positions
The Masters 2022: Winds to gust in afternoon at Augusta
The early starters could well be in a position to take advantage of calmer conditions today. Winds are expected to pick up later in the afternoon in Augusta, with gusts of up to 30mph forecast.
The Masters 2022: Champ tees off alongside Glover and Van Rooyen
Cameron Champ is in the second group out today. The American has a good record at Augusta, having finished T19 and T26 on his two appearances to date. He is also currently the longest driver on the PGA Tour, averaging an outrageous 322 yards off the tee.
The Masters 2022: Tee times for Day 2
Woods will be among the late starters this evening but there are still plenty of players to keep an eye on during the early stages of day two. Lee Westwood and Robert MacIntyre are among the first groups, with both having work to do after rounds of 72 and 73 respectively yesterday. Past champions Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson are also in action before Dustin Johnson tees off at 3.12pm. The 2020 champion is well poised for another charge after an opening 69.
Here are the tee times for day two in full. All times BST.
1300 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Stewart Hagestad (a)
1311 Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Cameron Champ
1322 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Cameron Davis (Aus)
1333 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Laird Shepherd (Eng) (a)
1344 Gary Woodland, Justin Rose (Eng), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)
1355 Lee Westwood (Eng), Russell Henley, Corey Conners (Can)
1406 Patrick Reed, Seamus Power (Irl), Lucas Herbert (Aus)
1417 Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (Jpn) (a)
1439 Marc Leishman (Aus), Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im (Kor)
1450 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Harold Varner III
1501 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sam Burns
1512 Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa
1523 Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm (Esp)
1534 Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele
1545 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1556 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), JJ Spaun
1618 Mike Weir (Can), Padraig Harrington (Irl), Austin Greaser (a)
1629 Larry Mize, Sepp Straka (Aut), Francesco Molinari (Ita)
1640 Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)
1651 Vijay Singh (Fij), Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)
1702 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young
1713 Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs
1724 Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Aaron Jarvis (Cay) (a))
1735 Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1757 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch
1808 Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry (Irl)
1819 Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1830 Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith (Aus)
1841 Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Joaquin Niemann (Chl)
1852 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Justin Thomas, James Piot (a)
1903 Adam Scott (Aus), Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau
The Masters 2022: Woods defies logic to stay in contention
The Masters 2022: Day Two
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage from day two of The Masters.
Sungjae Im takes a one-shot lead into the second round after a brilliant 67 yesterday. That left the South Korean one shot clear of Cameron Smith, whose charge was cruelly wrecked by a double-bogey at the last. A strong pack lies one further back at -3, including previous winners at Augusta Dustin Johnson and Danny Willett, as well as world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Joaquin Niemann, the young Chilean who won at Riviera earlier this year.
Of course, so much of the focus was on Tiger Woods. Despite playing his first competitive round in 14 months after the car crash that left him “lucky to be alive”, the 15-time major champion carded a 71 which leaves him very much in contention.
The same cannot be said for Rory McIlroy, though, who endured another disappointing opening round at Augusta National. A 73 left him six shots off the lead, alongside two-time major champion Collin Morikawa.
