Follow all the action from day two at Augusta as The Masters leaderboard begins to take shape.

All eyes were on Tiger Woods’ spectacular return yesterday with the 15-time major champion carding an impressive round of 71 to stay in contention, despite it being his first official PGA Tour round since the near-fatal car crash that left him feeling “lucky to be alive”. Afterwards, Woods said he was “right where I need to be” but admitted his first competitive 18-hole round back had left him in pain. “The walking’s not easy, it’s difficult,” he said. “It’s going to be difficult for the rest of my life.”

That round left Woods some four shots back, though, with Sungjae Im’s 67 propelling him into the outright lead. It looked as though it would be Cameroon Smith who topped the leaderboard but a costly double-bogey at the 18th left the Players champion one shot back. World No 1 Scottie Scheffler and 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson are both poised to make a charge after rounds of 69 that left them three shots back. There is plenty of work for the likes of Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa to do, though, after the pair laboured to opening rounds of 73.

