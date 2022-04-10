Masters 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest scores as Scottie Scheffler leads Cameron Smith
Follow live updates and scores as Scottie Scheffler takes a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith into the final round of The Masters
Follow live updates from the final round of The Masters as Scottie Scheffler aims to win a first major title and cement his status as World No. 1 at Augusta National. Scheffler takes a three-shot lead into the last day after reaching -9 thanks to a round of 1, but a late stumble at the 18th hole has opened the door to Cameron Smith who shot a suberb 68 to emerge as the leading challenger.
Both players arrived at Augusta in excellent form, with Scheffler winning three of his last five starts and Smith recently claiming the Players Championship, and the American was set to take a commanding lead into the final day before finding the trees and making a bogey at the final hole. Sungjae Jim is five shots behind Scheffler in third place while Shane Lowry and Charl Schwarzel came into the final day a further shot off the pace.
Danny Willett, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson will be looking to stay in the top ten, but are surely too far behind to mount a challenge. Elsewhere, Tiger Woods will close his remarkable return to The Masters after making the cut for the weekend. He shot a 78 on Saturday to fall away from contention but the five-time Masters winner remains one of the stories of the week following his comeback from a near-fatal car crash.
Follow live coverage and latest scores from the final round of The Masters below:
Masters 2022
Tiger Woods: “It’s crazy. Joaquin Niemann wasn’t born [when he won here for the first time in 25 years ago]. This tournament means so much to me and my family. The year I was born was the first time a Black man played at Augusta. He was there when I won [in 1997]. My mother was there, and she was there today.
“I don’t know [what’s next]. Three weeks ago I didn’t know if I was going to play. I’ve got a lot of work to do. There was not a lot of endurance in my leg. That’s one of the things we’re going to have to work on. I won’t be playing a full schedule ever again. I’m going to play the big events. But I am looking forward to St Andrews. It’s my favourite course in the world and I will be there. But we’ll see.
Masters 2022: McIlroy saves par
McIlroy left himself with a huge birdie putt at the par-3 6th - probably about 50 or 60 feet, an uphill to an upper tier. He managed to get it to maybe 10 feet, but sinks the par putt to stay at -1.
Masters 2022: Woods completes week
Brilliant pictures as Tiger Woods brings his Masters return to a close.
Masters 2022: Birdie for Smith
A brilliant start for Cameron Smith as he increases the pressure of Scheffler but cutting his lead to two thanks to a birdie on the opening hole.
His approach into the green left him with an eight foot putt and Smith confidently walks away with his birdie. That putter will be crucial in his attempts to claim the green jacket.
Scheffler moves on with his par, which is an excellent save in its own right.
Masters 2022: Woods at 18
Now this is brilliant. Tiger Woods, in Sunday red, makes his way up to the 18th green to a standing ovation from Augusta.
What an effort he’s put in this week. He may be finishing at +13, but his opening round of 71 will live long in the memory, as will his fight since.
There’s no doubt that he’s been suffering more physically as the week has gone on. But he’s left everything out there.
Woods closes his sensational return with par as is greeted as if he’s won The Masters as he makes his way back to the clubhouse.
Masters 2022
Scheffler immediately finds himself in a tough spot at the first. After his drive was sent to the left, his approach out of the pine straw carried the green and ended down the bank. His chip back uphill is lovely, though, and rolls to a couple of feet of the pin.
Masters 2022: Lee continues stunning run
Min Woo Lee is now at -6 for his round after his latest birdie at the 9th. After starting the day 13 shots behind the leader, he’s up and into a tie of fourth place.
Masters 2022: Birdie for McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is off to a fine start. After a birdie at the first, McIlroy gets himself back down into the red for the first time since Thursday after an excellent approach into the par-4 3rd.
Masters 2022: Scheffler underway
And we’re off. Scheffler gets his final round underway with a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith, but sends his drive wide left on the par-4 1st, which has played as a tricky hole this week. Both Scheffler and Smith have bogeyed this hole in their previous three rounds.
Masters 2022
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s full live coverage of the final day of The Masters, with the leaders just about to get underway.
So far today Min Woo Lee has made an extraordinary start and has reached the turn in -5. That moves him inside the top 10.
Tiger Woods is coming to the end of his round and is +4 through 16.
