Tiger Woods is giving a press conference at Augusta National on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to announce whether he’ll participate in The Masters, which begin on Thursday.

On Monday, five-time Green Jacket winner Woods practised for the second day running as he stepped up his preparations for a potential appearance at The 86th Masters

The 46-year-old has not played in a top-level event since being involved in a horrific car crash in February 2021. The 15-time major winner, who feared shortly after the accident that his right leg would have to be amputated, competed in the PNC Championship with son Charlie in December but an appearance at Augusta would complete a miraculous comeback.

Woods played a practice round at Augusta last week and nine holes on Sunday, before which he said he would make a “game-time decision” on whether he will tee off in Thursday’s first round and that decision could come in Tuesday’s press conference.

