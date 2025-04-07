Masters start delayed by thunderstorms in Augusta

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The start of Masters week has been impacted by inclement weather at Augusta National with Monday’s practice round delayed by storms.

The Masters begins on Thursday 10 April with Rory McIlroy renewing his bid to win a first green jacket and complete golf’s career grand slam, where he will face competition from defending champion Scottie Scheffler.

But thunderstorms are due to last until 13:00 local time and rain is forecast to follow. A statement from Augusta National said: “Due to expected inclement weather and safety concerns, patron gates will not open as scheduled for Monday’s practice round.

“All patron parking lots will remain closed until further notice. No patrons should approach Augusta National Golf Club until more details are released.

The next update from Augusta National will be provided by 13:00 UK time on Monday but the weather is expected to improve by Tuesday and Wednesday for the remainder of the practice rounds.

Sir Nick Faldo believes McIlroy is at the peak of his powers and has enjoyed "ideal preparation" ahead of his latest bid to win the Masters.

McIlroy needs to earn a green jacket to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in having won all four major titles.

McIlroy won the Players Championship to warm up for the Masters ( AP )

The world number two has had 10 attempts to do so since winning the 2014 Open to complete the third leg of the slam, but has never previously travelled to Augusta on the back of two victories before the year's first major.

"He has had ideal preparation," three-time Masters winner Faldo told the PA news agency. "Physically and technically he is really good. It is all down to the mental strength, dealing with the past. What's your approach this year?

"He knows what his goal is. We can do everything from happy-go-lucky to 'I am on a mission and put my blinkers on'. So that is for him to decide.

"I would be saying to myself, 'I am the best player in the world when I am on. I am the best'”.

Includes reporting by PA