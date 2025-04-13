The Masters 2025 Round 4 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores as Rory McIlroy chases green jacket
Can McIlroy hold off Bryson DeChambeau to complete a career grand slam?
The Masters reaches its conclusion with Rory McIlroy hoping to end his Augusta hoodoo and complete a career grand slam.
McIlroy’s excellent 66 on Saturday saw him seize control of the tournament, with the Northern Irishman taking a two-shot lead into the final round. After producing two outstanding rounds to bounce back from a slow start, the 35-year-old is on the cusp of becoming only the sixth man to win all four majors, as well as ending an 11-year wait to add to his tally of four.
His likeliest challenger is Bryson DeChambeau, who sits within striking distance after an up-and-down third round. The sometimes-outspoken LIV Golf star is proving popular with the patrons at Augusta and has the game to match McIlroy - as well as a possible psychological edge, too, having denied his rival at the US Open at Pinehurst last year. Corey Conners, Ludvig Aberg and Patrick Reed also begin the final day in the top five looking to put the pressure on - though this looks like it may be a final group duel.
Follow all of the action, and the final round scores and leaderboard, from Augusta below:
Is The Masters on TV? Live stream, channel and how to watch Augusta golf major
Sky Sports has the rights for the Masters in the UK and will be broadcasting all four rounds from Augusta on Sky Sports Golf or Sky Sports Main Event. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can watch with a NOWTV Day Pass.
On the weekend, full coverage starts at 5pm until close of play - with the Masters champion crowned on Sunday evening.
Rory McIlroy speaks to Sky Sports after seizing Masters lead
“It was a dream start. You want to maybe be one or two under through three, and I was four-under through three. I had a bit of a wobble around the middle of the round, but I felt like I steadied myself with a really good par putt on 11. All I was trying to do was take advantage of the par fives, and I did that. The shot of the day for me with the six iron on 15 - a great Saturday at Augusta and I’m excited for tomorrow.
“I’m not going to shy away from it. Situations like tomorrow are the reasons I get up and work hard and practice. If I didn’t want this moment, I wouldn’t be doing those things. These are the pairings I want to be in.”
"Situations like tomorrow are the reason why I get up and work hard."

Rory McIlroy looks ahead to Sunday at The Masters 💬
Rory McIlroy looks ahead to Sunday at The Masters 💬 pic.twitter.com/l7Qyg3ZIF2
Who would Rory McIlroy join by completing career grand slam?
Just five men have previously won all four of golf’s majors: Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen.
Rory McIlroy won his first major at at the US Open in 2011, a few months after losing the final-round lead at the Masters.
He won the PGA Championship for the first time in 2012, then won the Open in 2014 - the same year he won the PGA for a second time.
He has been chasing the Masters to complete the career grand slam for 11 years - finishing in a tie for second place in 2022. Victory would see him join an exclusive club.
Masters leaderboard after third round
-12 Rory McIlroy (66)
-10 Bryson DeChambeau (69)
-8 Corey Conners (70)
-6 Patrick Reed (69), Ludvig Aberg (69)
-5 Scottie Scheffler (72), Shane Lowry (72), Jason Day (71), Justin Rose (75)
Round 4 tee times
Here are the final-round tee times you need to know today as we build up to that final two-ball of Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. They are off at 7.30pm BST (2.30pm local time):
The Masters tee times: Round 4 schedule and start times
How Rory McIlroy seized control of the Masters
Rory McIlroy’s record-breaking third round at Augusta is the reason that he is heading into Sunday with a two-shot lead.
A blistering start, with six threes in a row, paved the way to a second consecutive round of 66 and the overnight lead ahead of Bryson DeChambeau.
Rory McIlroy seizes control of Masters – but familiar foe Bryson DeChambeau lurks
Hello and welcome
The winner of the green jacket will be decided tonight at the Masters with Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau braced for final-round battle.
The Northern Irishman leads by two shots after another superb round of 66 as he looks to become only the sixth man to complete a career grand slam by winning all four majors.
He faces a tough mental challenge in holding off DeChambeau, though, just a matter of months after his late slip-up allowed the American to seize US Open triumph at Pinehurst last summer.
A thrilling final day could well be in store with several others looking to surge into contention or secure a top-five finish. Here are the tee times for the fourth round.
