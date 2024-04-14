Masters tee times: Round 4 groups and schedule including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler
Players head out in pairs for their third round on moving day at Augusta
We’ve reached the final day at the Masters and Scottie Scheffler, world No.1 and current leader, will be paired with Collin Morikawa when they head out on Sunday evening for one final round.
The American is looking for his second green jacket at Augusta National, following his triumph in 2022, and currently has a one-shot lead over his final-day partner. Max Homa is a further shot back on five under ahead of Sunday’s action, with Swedish debutant Ludvig Aberg still in the running on four under.
Rory McIlroy was one of those to suffer disappointment before the weekend and couldn’t haul himself back among the contenders after a one-under round on Saturday left him T21, while Tiger Woods made a record-breaking 24th consecutive cut at the tournament, only to then suffer a torrid day yesterday, clocking a round of ten over.
Woods will be with amateur Neal Shipley for Sunday’s final round, while Cameron Davis and Nicolai Hojgaard are also paired for the final day.
Here’s the full list of tee times ahead of the fourth round of the Masters; you can see the latest odds and offers here.
Masters round four tee times
(All times BST)
1415: Adam Hadwin, Vijay Singh
1425: Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray
1435: a-Neal Shipley, Tiger Woods
1445: Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy
1455: Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjorn Olesen
1505: Erik van Rooyen, Eric Cole
1515: Jose Maria Olazabal, Camilo Villegas
1525: Russell Henley, Jason Day
1535: Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee
1545: Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston
1605: Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka
1615: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry
1625: Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala
1635: Akshay Bhatia, Harris English
1645: Jon Rahm, Tony Finau
1655: Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List
1705: Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler
1725: Danny Willett, Adam Scott
1735: Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton
1745: Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann
1755: Matthieu Pavon, Sepp Straka
1805: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed
1815: Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk
1825: Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover
1845: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood
1855: Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith
1905: Cameron Davis, Nicolai Hojgaard
1915: Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele
1925: Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg
1935: Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa
