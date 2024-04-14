Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’ve reached the final day at the Masters and Scottie Scheffler, world No.1 and current leader, will be paired with Collin Morikawa when they head out on Sunday evening for one final round.

The American is looking for his second green jacket at Augusta National, following his triumph in 2022, and currently has a one-shot lead over his final-day partner. Max Homa is a further shot back on five under ahead of Sunday’s action, with Swedish debutant Ludvig Aberg still in the running on four under.

Rory McIlroy was one of those to suffer disappointment before the weekend and couldn’t haul himself back among the contenders after a one-under round on Saturday left him T21, while Tiger Woods made a record-breaking 24th consecutive cut at the tournament, only to then suffer a torrid day yesterday, clocking a round of ten over.

Woods will be with amateur Neal Shipley for Sunday’s final round, while Cameron Davis and Nicolai Hojgaard are also paired for the final day.

Here’s the full list of tee times ahead of the fourth round of the Masters; you can see the latest odds and offers here.

Masters round four tee times

Scottie Scheffler leads the Masters heading into the final day ( Getty Images )

(All times BST)

1415: Adam Hadwin, Vijay Singh

1425: Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray

1435: a-Neal Shipley, Tiger Woods

1445: Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy

1455: Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjorn Olesen

1505: Erik van Rooyen, Eric Cole

1515: Jose Maria Olazabal, Camilo Villegas

1525: Russell Henley, Jason Day

1535: Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee

1545: Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston

1605: Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka

1615: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry

1625: Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala

1635: Akshay Bhatia, Harris English

1645: Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

1655: Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List

1705: Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler

1725: Danny Willett, Adam Scott

1735: Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton

1745: Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann

1755: Matthieu Pavon, Sepp Straka

1805: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed

1815: Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk

1825: Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

1845: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood

1855: Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith

1905: Cameron Davis, Nicolai Hojgaard

1915: Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

1925: Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg

1935: Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa