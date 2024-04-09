Masters tee times: Round 1 groups and schedule including Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rory McIlroy will tee off alongside World No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele as the Masters gets underway on Thursday, as champion Jon Rahm begins his defence of the green jacket alongside Matt Fitzpatrick.

McIlroy resumes his quest to end his major drought at Augusta, and starts alongside the 2022 champion and tournament favourite Scheffler - in the pick of the groups on the opening rounds that will see the two best players in the world over the past 12 months go head to head from the first drive.

Tiger Woods is included on the round one tee times as the 48-year-old returns to action, playing next to Jason Day and Max Homa.

Tommy Fleetwood tees off in the final group of the day on Thursday with 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa.

Here’s the full list of tee times ahead of the opening round of the Masters.

Masters round one tee times

(All times BST)

1.00 Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

1.12 Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente (A)

1.24 Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

1.36 Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht (A)

1.48 Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olsen, Bryson DeChambeau

2.00 Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs (A)

2.12 Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

2.24 Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

2.36 Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

2.48 Nick Taylor Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

3.06 Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

3.18 Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

3.30 Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

3.42 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

3.54 Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

4.06 Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

4.18 Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

4.30 Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley (A)

4.42 Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

4.45 Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad (A)

5.12 Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

5.24 Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry

5.36 Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

5.48 Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

6.00 Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

6.12 Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

6.24 Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

6.36 Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

6.48 Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala

7.00 Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood