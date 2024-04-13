Masters tee times: Round 3 groups and schedule including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler
Players head out in pairs for their third round on moving day at Augusta
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler will head out alongside Nicolai Hojgaard in the penultimate group on moving day at the Masters.
Scheffler heads into the third round at Augusta National atop the leaderboard at six-under alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Max Homa, who will play together in the final group, with Danish debutant Hojgaard two strokes back at -4.
Rory McIlroy’s bid to end a ten-year major drought faltered following his disappointing birdie-less round of 77 on Friday, while Jon Rahm’s hopes of defending his Masters title are all but over after the Spaniard’s four-over-par round of 76 left him 11 shots back at the halfway stage.
Tiger Woods, meanwhile, battled through 23 holes on Friday to make a record-breaking 24th consecutive cut at Augusta and he will play alongside England’s Tyrrell Hatton on Saturday. Here’s the full list of tee times ahead of the third round of the Masters.
Masters round three tee times
(All times BST - golfers USA unless stated)
1435: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1445: Russell Henley, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)
1455: Luke List, Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)
1505: Tom Kim (Kor), Jake Knapp
1515: Si Woo Kim (Kor), Adam Scott (Aus)
1525: Jon Rahm (Esp), Grayson Murray
1535: Chris Kirk, Tony Finau
1545: Keegan Bradley, JT Poston
1555: Camilo Villegas (Col), Rory McIlroy (Nir)
1605: Min Woo Lee (Aus), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1625: Phil Mickelson, Sahith Theegala
1635: Adam Hadwin (Can), Jason Day (Aus)
1645: Denny McCarthy, Vijay Singh (Fij)
1655: Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Will Zalatoris
1705: Akshay Bhatia, Shane Lowry (Ire)
1715: Patrick Cantlay, Neal Shipley (a)
1725: Corey Conners (Can), Harris English
1735: Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore
1745: Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1755: Xander Schauffele, Eric Cole
1815: Sepp Straka (Aut), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1825: Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Glover
1835: Adam Schenk, Patrick Reed
1845: Byeong Hun An (Kor), Cameron Smith (Aus)
1855: Danny Willett (Eng), Ryan Fox (Nzl)
1905: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1915: Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)
1925: Cameron Davis (Aus), Collin Morikawa
1935: Scottie Scheffler, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
1945: Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau
