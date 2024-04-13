Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler will head out alongside Nicolai Hojgaard in the penultimate group on moving day at the Masters.

Scheffler heads into the third round at Augusta National atop the leaderboard at six-under alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Max Homa, who will play together in the final group, with Danish debutant Hojgaard two strokes back at -4.

Rory McIlroy’s bid to end a ten-year major drought faltered following his disappointing birdie-less round of 77 on Friday, while Jon Rahm’s hopes of defending his Masters title are all but over after the Spaniard’s four-over-par round of 76 left him 11 shots back at the halfway stage.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, battled through 23 holes on Friday to make a record-breaking 24th consecutive cut at Augusta and he will play alongside England’s Tyrrell Hatton on Saturday. Here’s the full list of tee times ahead of the third round of the Masters.

Masters round three tee times

(All times BST - golfers USA unless stated)

1435: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1445: Russell Henley, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

1455: Luke List, Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)

1505: Tom Kim (Kor), Jake Knapp

1515: Si Woo Kim (Kor), Adam Scott (Aus)

1525: Jon Rahm (Esp), Grayson Murray

1535: Chris Kirk, Tony Finau

1545: Keegan Bradley, JT Poston

1555: Camilo Villegas (Col), Rory McIlroy (Nir)

1605: Min Woo Lee (Aus), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1625: Phil Mickelson, Sahith Theegala

1635: Adam Hadwin (Can), Jason Day (Aus)

1645: Denny McCarthy, Vijay Singh (Fij)

1655: Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Will Zalatoris

1705: Akshay Bhatia, Shane Lowry (Ire)

1715: Patrick Cantlay, Neal Shipley (a)

1725: Corey Conners (Can), Harris English

1735: Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore

1745: Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1755: Xander Schauffele, Eric Cole

1815: Sepp Straka (Aut), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1825: Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Glover

1835: Adam Schenk, Patrick Reed

1845: Byeong Hun An (Kor), Cameron Smith (Aus)

1855: Danny Willett (Eng), Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1905: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1915: Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

1925: Cameron Davis (Aus), Collin Morikawa

1935: Scottie Scheffler, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1945: Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau