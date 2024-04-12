Masters tee times: Round 2 groups and schedule including Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After a rain-delayed start to the Masters, Bryson DeChambeau surged to the top of the leaderboard at the end of day one as he posted a brilliant seven-under round of 65, with world No 1 and pre-tournament favourite Scottie Scheffler just one stroke behind after a bogey-free 66.

The likes of Nicolai Hojgaard, Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood and Ludvig Aberg all made promising starts and are within striking distance, although all four are among the players who will need to finish their first rounds on Friday morning after the weather stopped them from doing so on Thursday.

The groups completing their first rounds will take to the Augusta National course at 7.50am local time (12.50pm BST), before the second rounds begin 10 minutes later at 8am local (1pm BST). Tiger Woods is in the former group with five holes still to play and sitting nicely on one-under.

Rory McIlroy will look to build on a positive one-under first round of 71, the first time he has shot under par in an opening round at the Masters since 2018, although he may need to go even lower to catch DeChambeau and playing partner Scheffler. Defending champion Jon Rahm has work to do after an opening round of 73 and tees off once more alongside Matt Fitzpatrick, who reached four-under at one stage on the back nine on Thursday before carding a 71.

Here’s the full list of tee times ahead of the second round of the Masters.

Masters round two tee times

(All times BST)

*Those who need to finish their first rounds will resume at 12.50pm BST

1300: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

1312: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

1324: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley (A)

1336: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

1348: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad (A)

1400: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

1412: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry

1424: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

1436: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

1448: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

1506: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1518: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

1530: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

1542: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala

1554: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

1606: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

1618: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente (A)

1630: Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

1642: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht (A)

1654: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olsen, Bryson DeChambeau

1712: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs (A)

1724: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

1736: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

1748: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

1800: Nick Taylor Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

1812: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

1824: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

1836: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

1848: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

1900: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith