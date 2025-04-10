Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The start of Masters week was impacted by inclement weather at Augusta National with Monday’s practice round suspended after thunderstorms.

The Masters begins today (Thursday 10 April) with Rory McIlroy renewing his bid to win a first green jacket and complete golf’s career grand slam, where he will face competition from defending champion Scottie Scheffler.

After initially announcing a delay to the start of the practice session on Monday, organisers confirmed a suspension and evacuation of Augusta.

There was rain and thunderstorms to start the week ( Getty Images )

A statement from the tournament said: “Due to inclement weather conditions, Augusta National Golf Club was forced to suspended Monday’s practice round and evacuate the grounds at 11.25am.”

However, the weather improved by Tuesday and Wednesday for the remainder of the practice rounds and a chance of delays to the actual tournament appears unlikely.

Masters weather: Is there a chance of more thunderstorms?

The weather improved ahead of the start of the Masters on Thursday, but there is a 30 per cent chance of rain on Friday, which will also bring the breeziest day of the week.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after 10pm; Low: 9°C; High: 24°C; Winds: S shifting SW 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. 60% chance of showers through 8am. 20% chance of a shower or storm after 3pm; Low: 12°C; High: 22°C; Winds: W shifting NW 12-18 G 20-25 mph

Saturday: Sunny becoming partly cloudy with a 20% chance for an afternoon shower; Low: 8°C; High: 19°C; Winds: NNW 6-12 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny; Low: 8°C; High:21°C; Winds: Variable 3-7 in the morning becoming NW 5-10

Is the Masters on TV and is there a live stream?

Sky Sports has the rights for the Masters in the UK and will be broadcasting all four rounds from Augusta on Sky Sports Golf or Sky Sports Main Event. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

On Thursday and Friday, coverage of featured groups begins from 2pm BST, with full coverage getting underway from 7:30pm.

On the weekend, full coverage starts at 5pm until close of play - with the Masters champion crowned on Sunday evening.

Full timings are as follows

Round One, Thursday 10 April: featured groups from 2pm, full coverage from 7.30pm

Round Two, Friday 11 April: featured groups from 2pm, full coverage from 7.30pm

Round Three, Saturday 12 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 7.30pm

Round Four, Sunday 13 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 5:00pm

The Masters prize money: How much will players earn at Augusta in 2025?

Last year, Scottie Scheffler won $3.6m for winning the Masters as part of a record $20m prize purse. The total prize money for the 2025 edition is still to be confirmed and is usually announced later in the week, but last year’s breakdown was as follows with the $20m total purse offering an increase from $18m in 2023.

Last year’s top-10 (via the PGA Tour)

1st - $3,600,000

2nd - $2,160,000

3rd - $1,360,000

4th - $960,000

5th - $800,000

6th - $720,000

7th - $670,000

8th - $620,000

9th - $580,000

10th - $540,000