The Open 2021 tee times: Full schedule for Day 4

Louis Oosthuizen takes a one-shot lead into the final round of The Open 2021 with Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth in close pursuit.

The South African, who broke the tournament’s scoring record at the halfway stage, didn’t hit those heights yesterday but a round of 69 still ensured that he has the chance of becoming the first wire-to-wire winner since Rory McIlroy in 2014.

Morikawa, who won the PGA Championship last year, recovered from a wobbly start and four birdies in the space of eight holes ensured the American of a place in the final pairing on his Open Championship debut.

Spieth, meanwhile, headed straight to the practice green in a heat of fury after missing a two-foot putt at the 18th that leaves him three shots back, having held a share of the lead for much of the third day.

The likes of Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners cannot be entirely discounted and sit four adrift, while Jon Rahm is one further back at -7 and would need to produce a breathtaking performance to claim a second major championship. Here are Sunday’s full tee times:

Round four

(all times BST, * denotes amateur)

08:00 Kevin Kisner (US)

08:10 Richard Mansell (Eng), Poom Saksansin (Tha)

08:20 Sam Burns (US), Rickie Fowler (US)

08:30 Yuxin Lin (Chn), Brendan Steele (US)

08:40 Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Chan Kim (US)

08:50 Richard Bland (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Ire)

09:00 Ryosuke Kinoshita (Jpn), J. C. Ritchie (SA)

09:10 Bryson DeChambeau (US), Chez Reavie (US)

09:20 Billy Horschel (US), Adam Scott (Aus)

09:30 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Xander Schauffele (US)

09:45 Harris English (US), Jonathan Thomson (Eng)

09:55 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Benjamin Hebert (Fra)

10:05 Marcus Armitag (Eng)e, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

10:15 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Sergio Garcia (Spa)

10:25 Johannes Veerman (US), Jack Senior (Eng)

10:35 Matthias Schmid (Ger), Lee Westwood (Eng)

10:45 Max Homa (US), Justin Thomas (US)

10:55 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Ian Poulter (Eng)

11:05 Rory McIlroy (NI), Sam Horsfield (Eng)

11:15 Tony Finau (US), Daniel van Tonder (SA)

11:30 Dean Burmester (SA), Brandt Snedeker (US)

11:40 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

11:50 Talor Gooch (US), Antoine Rozner (Fra)

12:00 Ryan Fox (NZ), Brooks Koepka (US)

12:10 Brian Harman (US), Justin Rose (Eng)

12:20 Aaron Rai (Eng), Matt Wallace (Eng)

12:30 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Lanto Griffin (US)

12:40 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Dustin Johnson (US)

12:50 Cameron Tringale (US), Danny Willett (Eng)

13:00 Joel Dahmen (US), Jason Kokrak (US)

13:15 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Andy Sullivan (Eng)

13:25 Paul Casey (Eng), Shane Lowry (Ire)

13:35 Daniel Berger (US), Webb Simpson (US)

13:45 Kevin Streelman (US), Marcel Siem (Ger)

13:55 Justin Harding (SA), Cameron Smith (Aus)

14:05 Dylan Frittelli (SA), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

14:15 Jon Rahm (Spa), Scottie Scheffler (US)

14:25 Corey Conners (Can), Jordan Spieth (US)

14:35 Collin Morikawa (US), Louis Oosthuizen (SA)