The Open 2021 tee times: Full schedule for Day 3

Louis Oosthuizen takes a two-shot lead into the third round of The Open 2021 after another exquisite round at Royal St George’s.

The South African, who lifted the Claret Jug in 2010, backed up his opening round of 64 with a 65 on Friday to retake the outright lead from Collin Morikawa after the American had surged to the top of the leaderboard with a dazzling exhibition of iron play.

As imperious as Oosthuizen has been, though, there are a wealth of major winners and renowned contenders in close pursuit, including 2017 champion Jordan Spieth and world No 1 Dustin Johnson. Brooks Koepka is also on the top page of the leaderboard after finishing with a hat-trick of birdies yesterday.

The search for an end to England’s 52-year wait for a winner on home soil seems set to continue, though, with Andy Sullivan spearheading the charge back at six under par. He’s closely followed by Paul Casey, but there was less to celebrate for Tyrrell Hatton, who snapped his club on the 18th fairway and missed the cut.

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau both squeezed into the weekend but are too far back to mount a serious bid for the Claret Jug. Here are Saturday’s full tee times:

Round three tee times

(All times BST - Gbr and Irl unless stated - (x) denotes amateur)

09:20 Yuxin Lin (Chn)*,

09:30 Talor Gooch (US), Bryson DeChambeau (US)

09:40 Richard Mansell (Eng), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

09:50 Marcus Armitage (Eng), JC Ritchie (SA)

10:00 Ryosuke Kinoshinta (Jpn), Poom Saksansin (Tha)

10:10 Rickie Fowler (US), Antoine Rozner (Fra)

10:20 Brendan Steele (US), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

10:30 Sam Burns (US), Harris English (US)

10:40 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Jason Kokrak (US)

10:50 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Sam Horsfield (Eng)

11:05 Rory McIlroy (NI), Richard Bland (Eng)

11:15 Benjamin Hebert (Fra), Xander Schauffele (US)

11:25 Padraig Harrington (Ire), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

11:35 Kevin Streelman (US), Lanto Griffin (US)

11:45 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

11:55 Max Homa (US), Chan Kim (US)

12:05 Justin Thomas (US), Adam Scott (Aus)

12:15 Billy Horschel (US), Kevin Kisner (US)

12:25 Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Mattias Schmid (Ger)*

12:35 Chez Reavie (US), Aaron Rai (Eng)

12:50 Jonathan Thomson (Eng), Lee Westwood (Eng)

13:00 Ian Poulter (Eng), Jack Senior (Eng)

13:10 Webb Simpson (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

13:20 Johannes Veerman (US), Matt Wallace (Eng)

13:30 Sergio Garcia (Spn), Byeong Hun An (S Kor)

13:40 Joel Dahmen (US), Justin Rose (Eng)

13:50 Dean Burmester (SA), Daniel Berger (US)

14:00 Shane Lowry (Ire), Brandt Snedeker (US)

14:10 Danny Willett (Eng), Brian Harman (US)

14:20 Corey Conners (Can), Cameron Smith (Aus)

14:35 Tony Finau (US), Ryan Fox (NZ)

14:45 Jon Rahm (Spn), Cameron Tringale (US)

14:55 Brooks Koepka (US), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

15:05 Justin Harding (SA), Paul Casey (Eng)

15:15 Marcel Siem (Ger), Andy Sullivan (Eng)

15:25 Daniel Van Tonder (SA), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

15:35 Dustin Johnson (US), Scottie Scheffler (US)

15:45 Jordan Spieth (US), Dylan Frittelli (SA)

15:55 Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Collin Morikawa (US)