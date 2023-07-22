Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Brian Harman has taken control of the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool but Tommy Fleetwood will be in hot pursuit when the tournament resumes on Saturday.

Harman’s brilliant second round of 65 left him at 10-under for the championship heading into the weekend with home favourite Fleetwood his nearest challenger, five shots back after a battling 71. But with the weather set to turn and 36-year-old Harman never having won a major, the event is far from over.

The pair of them will be the final group out on Saturday at 3.30pm, with Australia’s Min Woo Lee (-3) and Sepp Straka (-4) 10 minutes before them as the penultimate group.

But there are fun pairings throughout the day, starting with the very first duo out at 8.55am, Bob MacIntyre and Rickie Fowler, who will be followed by world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and popular Australian Adam Scott 10 minutes later before Brooks Koepka and Patrick Cantlay complete a blockbuster opening three pairs. Hideki Matsuyama and Viktor Hovland will play together at 1.10pm, while Max Homa and Rory McIlroy are the 2.25pm group.

Here are the tee times for the third round at Royal Liverpool:

Round 3: Saturday 22 July (all times BST)

0855 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Rickie Fowler (USA)

0905 Adam Scott (Aus) Scottie Scheffler (USA)

0915 Brooks Koepka (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA)

0925 Padraig Harrington (Ire), Scott Stallings (USA)

0935 Andrew Putnam (USA), Christo Lamprecht (a) (RSA)

0945 Victor Perez (Fra), Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1000 Richie Ramsay (Sco), David Lingmerth (Swe)

1010 Danny Willett (Eng), Sami Valimaki (Fin)

1020 Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Xander Schauffele (USA)

1030 Cameron Smith (Aus), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1040 Kurt Kitayama (USA), J.T Poston (USA)

1050 Louis Oosthuizen (RSA), Patrick Reed (USA)

1100 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Hurly Long (Ger)

1115 Brandon Robinson Thompson (Eng), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1125 Jon Rahm (Esp), Sungjae Im (Kor)

1135 Zach Johnson (USA), Corey Conners (Can)

1145 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Gary Woodland (USA)

1155 Romain Langasque (Fra), Brendon Todd (USA)

1205 Zach Fischer (USA), Alex Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1215 Jordan Smith (Eng), Joost Luiten (Ned)

1230 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Adrian Meronk (Pol)

1240 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Oliver Wilson (Eng)

1250 Thomas Detry (Bel), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1300 Alex Noren (Swe), Marcel Siem (Ger)

1310 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1320 Tom Kim (Kor), Alexander Bjork (Swe)

1330 Richard Bland (Eng), Laurie Canter (Eng)

1345 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1355 Wyndham Clark (USA), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

1405 Stewart Cink (USA), Matthew Jordan (Eng)

1415 Michael Stewart (Sco), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

1425 Max Homa (USA), Rory McIlroy (NIR)

1435 Thriston Lawrence (RSA), Matthew Southgate (Eng)

1445 Cameron Young (USA), Jordan Spieth (USA)

1500 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Adrian Otaegui (Esp)

1510 Jason Day (Aus), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)

1520 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Sepp Straka (Aut)

1530 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Brian Harman (USA)