The Open 2023 LIVE: Fourth round golf leaderboard and updates as Jon Rahm chases Brian Harman
Brian Harman holds a five-shot lead over Cameron Young, with Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood also in contention for the claret jug in the final round of the 2023 Open Championship at Hoylake
Just Stop Oil protested again at the Open Championship
Brian Harman takes a commanding Open Championship lead into the final round with the American leading by five shots at Royal Liverpool.
The American, who will start his fourth round on Sunday at 2:15pm at -12 with Cameron Young (-7) for company, remained composed on Saturday, despite Jon Rahm’s charge. The Spaniard, who labelled the sizzling 63 as the best links round of his life, put himself in the mix at -6. It was the Spaniard’s lowest ever major round and the lowest ever round at Royal Liverpool in Open history. Lower down the leaderboard is Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Sepp Straka, Antoine Rozner and Jason Day all at -5.
Harman, who became the first player to lead the Open by five shots after 36 holes since Louis Oosthuizen in 2010, is aiming to break through and win his first major. He failed to convert a third-round, one-shot lead at the 2017 US Open, eventually falling four strokes short behind Brooks Koepka. Follow live coverage from the fourth round of the 151st Open Championship at Hoylake below:
The Open 2023: Scheffler in the clubhouse
Scheffler E (67)
The world number one can’t find a birdie at the par-five last but a four-under-par 67 is a nice way to finish for the American who has endured a poor week by his own lofty standards.
The Open 2023: Silver medal for Christo Lamprecht
Lamprecht +11 (74)
The South African tumbled down the leaderboard after his superb opening round but as the only amateur to make the cut this week, Lamprecht will take home the Silver Medal given to the best-performing amateur.
The first ever South African to win it as well - nicely done.
The Open 2023: Bogeys for Fowler and Lee
Fowler E (1), MW Lee -1 (1)
A lot of players going in the wrong direction early on. Is that a sign of difficult scoring conditions? Min Woo Lee and Rickie Fowler get in trouble off the tee and can’t recover to make par. An opening pair of bogeys.
The Open 2023: Round of the morning for Meronk
Meronk E (67)
A birdie at the last for the tall Pole who moves back to even par for the tournament. That’s a four-under-par round of 67 - one of the best of the morning - which will do his Ryder Cup ambitions no harm whatsoever.
The Open 2023: Great save from Scheffler
Koepka +7 (17), Scheffler E (17)
Two holes to go for Scheffler but he’s in trouble having gone long off the tee. It stays away from the waste area that Fitzpatrick found himself in but it’s still tough from there. The world number one rolls it past the hole by some distance but his putter finally comes to his aid as he saves par with a good putt.
The Open 2023: Bogey start for Schauffele
Schauffele E (1), Cantlay -1 (1)
The American duo are great friends off the course and are paired together for this round today. Cantlay gets himself in some trouble off the tee but gives himself a look at saving par after a superb recovery shot. Not to be, the putt drifts past the right edge and it’s a bogey start.
The Open 2023: Michael Stewart battling away
Stewart E (5)
The 33-year-old was world number 868 heading into this week having punched his ticket to the Open at final qualifying last month. The Scott is certainly making the most of his stay here and birdies the par-five fifth to get back to even par for the tournament.
A remarkable acheievment.
The Open 2023: Canter into the red
Canter -1 (9)
Just the third birdie of the day on the third but it comes at an ideal time for the Englishman who moves back in to the red and -2 for his round today.
The Open 2023: Scheffler back to level par
Koepka +7 (15), Scheffler E (15)
A spirited final round from Scheffler who picks up his fifth birdie of the day at the par-five 15th to move back to level par for the tournament. Koepka, meanwhile, is moving the opposite way, with a bogey at 15 dropping him back to +7.
The Open 2023
Brian Harman is here: Two hours and 19 minutes before he begins his final round.
Cameron Smith will begin his final round as the Champions Golfer of the Year in two minutes.
