Brian Harman takes a commanding Open Championship lead into the final round with the American leading by five shots at Royal Liverpool.

The American, who will start his fourth round on Sunday at 2:15pm at -12 with Cameron Young (-7) for company, remained composed on Saturday, despite Jon Rahm’s charge. The Spaniard, who labelled the sizzling 63 as the best links round of his life, put himself in the mix at -6. It was the Spaniard’s lowest ever major round and the lowest ever round at Royal Liverpool in Open history. Lower down the leaderboard is Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Sepp Straka, Antoine Rozner and Jason Day all at -5.

Harman, who became the first player to lead the Open by five shots after 36 holes since Louis Oosthuizen in 2010, is aiming to break through and win his first major. He failed to convert a third-round, one-shot lead at the 2017 US Open, eventually falling four strokes short behind Brooks Koepka. Follow live coverage from the fourth round of the 151st Open Championship at Hoylake below: