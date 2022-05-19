PGA Championship 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy
Follow all the action from the opening day of the year’s second major at Southern Hills
Follow all the action as the PGA Championship gets underway at Southern Hills in Oklahoma this afternoon.
The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by talk of players defecting to a rival Saudi-backed series and the absence of defending champion Phil Mickelson. That speculation will be forced into the background over the next four days though as the world’s best players vie for glory in the year’s second major. Scottie Scheffler enters the week as a slight favourite owing to his spectacular start to the season, with four victories including his maiden major title at Augusta in April. The world No 1 is sure to face stern competition from his Ryder Cup teammates with Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all in fine form.
The majority of eyes will of course be drawn to Tiger Woods, with the 15-time major champion insisting he is confident he can scale the mountain again as he continues his comeback from that horrific car crash last year. Jon Rahm is looking to clinch the second major of his career and hasn’t competed since winning the Mexico Championship at the start of the month. Rory McIlroy finished runner-up at Augusta and will be hoping to go one better and end his eight-year drought at the majors. Follow all the action live below:
PGA Championship
Cameron Smith is back! After going two-over par for the opening nine holes, the Australian has birdied four of the first five on the front nine to move within three of the lead. He’s back up to (-2) thru 14.
PGA Championship
Tiger is back to (+2) after another bogey on the fourth. That’s three bogeys in four holes for Woods on his front nine.
Xander Schauffele’s steady run on the front nine is rewarded with a birdie on the sixth to put him (-2) thru 15 holes.
PGA Championship
Justin Rose’s first nine ended with consecutive bogeys and he’s added a third on the second hole to move back level for the round.
Y.E. Yang is holding in there. He’s still (-1) thru 16 holes but has the difficult par-4 18th to come.
PGA Championship
It’s been a good morning for Rory McIlroy and the conditions are well suited for birdies. There are a few powerhouse trios still come this later this evening. Here’s a look at some of the more exciting groups:
19:03 Brooks Koepka (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Adam Scott (Aus)
19:14 Patrick Cantlay (US), Dustin Johnson (US), Justin Thomas (US)
19:36 Collin Morikawa (US), Jon Rahm (Spa), Scottie Scheffler (US)
19:58 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Billy Horschel (US), Kevin Kisner (US)
PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy is home for par on the third with a good save to remain at (-5). Tiger’s run of bogeys comes to an end with a birdie at the same hole and he’s back to (+1).
Jordan Spieth is probably the most frustrated of this trio but he safely navigates the hole to stay two-over for the day.
PGA Championship
Over on the third Jordan Spieth (+2) and Rory McIlroy (-5) leave their approaches short of the green but Tiger Woods (+2) flights one in close to leave a very gettable birdie putt.
Can Tiger pull one back?
PGA Championship
Live leaderboard:
Rory McIlroy (-5) thru 11*
Dean Burmester (-3) thru 14
Will Zalatoris (-3) thru 12*
Tom Hoge (-3) thru 10
Abraham Ancer (-2) thru 11
Davis Riley (-2) thru 9*
Francesco Molinari (-2) thru 8*
* denotes first tee off on the 10th hole.
PGA Championship
Tom Hoge (-3) joins Dean Burmester into a tie for second with back-to-back birdies on nine and 10. Davis Riley and Abraham Ancer have both dropped shots to move back to (-2).
With them is Chris Kirk. He’s two under thru 14 with a run of pars coming on the back nine.
PGA Championship
Birdie! Rory McIlroy moves further clear at the top of the leaderboard with a three on the par-4 second (his 11th). He left himself a seven or eight yard uphill putt for birdie and rolled it in to move to (-5).
Tiger Woods (+2) collects his third consecutive bogey. He needs to arrest his slide down the leaderboard. Jordan Spieth (+2) picks up another par.
PGA Championship
Some highlights from Rory McIlroy’s round so far. He leads the way at four under and has found the green with his approach at the second.
