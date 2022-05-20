✕ Close Tiger Woods Feeling 'Stronger' Ahead Of PGA Championship

Follow all the action as Rory McIlroy takes a one-shot lead into the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

The Northern Irishman finally got off to the flying start he’s been missing at the majors in recent years, with a spectacular round of 65 giving him a slender advantage over a strong chasing pack. Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge start the day one back, while Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Matt Kuchar are among the other notable names in close pursuit.

Scottie Scheffler was the pre-tournament favourite after his Masters win but the American’s disappointing opening round of 71 leaves him six shots back. There was little fortune for world No 2 Jon Rahm either as a round of 73 all but eliminated his chances of winning a second major. Tiger Woods made a promising start but tailed off badly as his iron-play wavered and the 15-time major champion is now fighting to make the cut. Follow all the action live below: