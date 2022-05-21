Rory McIlroy remains in contention despite a disappointing second round (Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Will Zalatoris takes a one-shot lead into the third round of the PGA Championship.

The 25-year-old American followed an opening round of 66 with a 65 on Friday as he bids to win his maiden major title. He will be paired with Mito Pereira in the final group, who had never previously made the cut at a major. There is a packed field in close pursuit behind them that includes Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman failed to build on his spectacular start and carded a one-over-par round of 71 yesterday and now sits five shots off the lead.

Tiger Woods once again showed extraordinary mettle to avoid the cut after a round of 69, although his hopes of a 16th major victory are now obsolete. There are several notable names who failed to make the cut, though, including world No 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay. “Definitely frustrating,” Scheffler said. “I’m disappointed too. It’s never fun missing a cut. I want to be able to play the weekend and try to grind it out as hard as I could. I just didn’t have it this week.”