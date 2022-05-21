PGA Championship 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates with Rory McIlroy in mix after Tiger Woods makes cut
Follow all the action from the third round at Southern Hills as Will Zalatoris takes a lead into the weekend
Follow all the action as Will Zalatoris takes a one-shot lead into the third round of the PGA Championship.
The 25-year-old American followed an opening round of 66 with a 65 on Friday as he bids to win his maiden major title. He will be paired with Mito Pereira in the final group, who had never previously made the cut at a major. There is a packed field in close pursuit behind them that includes Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman failed to build on his spectacular start and carded a one-over-par round of 71 yesterday and now sits five shots off the lead.
Tiger Woods once again showed extraordinary mettle to avoid the cut after a round of 69, although his hopes of a 16th major victory are now obsolete. There are several notable names who failed to make the cut, though, including world No 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay. “Definitely frustrating,” Scheffler said. “I’m disappointed too. It’s never fun missing a cut. I want to be able to play the weekend and try to grind it out as hard as I could. I just didn’t have it this week.”
Tyrrell Hatton has never been shy of voicing his displeasure and, after branding Augusta “unfair at times” last month, the Englishman took aim at the greens at Southern Hills yesterday.
There were some notable names who have not made the weekend, though, including world No 1 Scottie Scheffler. The Masters champion had come into the week as a slight favourite but often cut a frustrated figure as he failed to live up to his own expectations.
“I had some good shots I had some bad ones, and I was punished pretty severely for the bad ones,” Scheffler said. “Today, I hit a lot of good shots it just got a few weird gusts and couldn’t make any putts.”
Tiger Woods faced an uphill struggle to make the cut yesterday after a disappointing opening round, but the 15-time major champion showed his grit once again to grind out a round of 69 that saw him into the weekend.
Rory McIlroy hails ‘ultimate pro’ Tiger Woods for making cut at PGA Championship
McIlroy could only add a second round of 71 to his opening 65 at Southern Hills
Brian Harman will be playing in a one-ball and leading off the action on day three. He was due to start at 1pm but tee times have been pushed back 37 minutes due to thunderstorms in the Southern Hills area.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the third day of the PGA Championship.
Will Zalatoris takes a one-shot lead over Mito Pereira into the weekend as the American bids to win his first major. Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy remain in contention, despite the latter’s disappointing round yesterday, while Bubba Watson burst into the fold with a brilliant round of 63. There is English hope too with Matt Fitzpatrick six shots back as he attempts to land his first win on US soil.
