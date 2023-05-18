Frost delays the start of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club (Getty Images)

The 105th US PGA Championship gets underway today with the tournament taking place at the iconic Oak Hill Country Club in upstate New York.

99 of the top 100 players in the world will compete for the trophy and title as this competition, unlike the Masters, US Open and Open Championship, does not feature any amateur players.

Justin Thomas is the defending champion and should put in a solid defence but the hot favourites for victory are the world’s top two players. Current Masters champion Jon Rahm and world no. 2 Scottie Scheffler come into the championship with the best form and the hopes of adding another major to their individual tallies.

Elsewhere, Tiger Woods is absent as he recovers from an ankle injury, Jordan Spieth is making his seventh attempt at a career Grand Slam and Rory McIlroy is playing down his chances after a less than stellar outing in the Masters.

There’s also the added interest that comes from the inclusion of the LIV golf players. Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka finished in a tie for second place at Augusta and will be looking to go one better this time around in what would be a major result for the controversial tour.

Follow all the action from the 105th US PGA Championship: