PGA Championship 2023 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates from day one as frost delays start at Oak Hill
The second major of the year kicks off with Justin Thomas defending his title
The 105th US PGA Championship gets underway today with the tournament taking place at the iconic Oak Hill Country Club in upstate New York.
99 of the top 100 players in the world will compete for the trophy and title as this competition, unlike the Masters, US Open and Open Championship, does not feature any amateur players.
Justin Thomas is the defending champion and should put in a solid defence but the hot favourites for victory are the world’s top two players. Current Masters champion Jon Rahm and world no. 2 Scottie Scheffler come into the championship with the best form and the hopes of adding another major to their individual tallies.
Elsewhere, Tiger Woods is absent as he recovers from an ankle injury, Jordan Spieth is making his seventh attempt at a career Grand Slam and Rory McIlroy is playing down his chances after a less than stellar outing in the Masters.
There’s also the added interest that comes from the inclusion of the LIV golf players. Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka finished in a tie for second place at Augusta and will be looking to go one better this time around in what would be a major result for the controversial tour.
Follow all the action from the 105th US PGA Championship:
Recent history not on Rory McIlroy’s side as he aims to win US PGA Championship
Recent history was against Rory McIlroy as he tried to bounce back from his dispiriting performance in the Masters in the 105th US PGA Championship at Oak Hill.
The last seven men’s majors have been won by players in their 20s, a streak beginning with Jon Rahm’s victory in the 2021 US Open and extended by the Spaniard’s triumph at Augusta National last month.
McIlroy, who missed the cut in the Masters after a second round of 77, turned 34 earlier this month and even the prospect of playing a major at a course where he is a member has seemingly done little to raise his spirits.
US PGA Championship 2023
What difference a day makes. There was sun and smiles as the players took to the course yesterday for a practice round but overnight the frost came in and has caused this delay.
Adrian Meronk on lessons from Tiger Woods and journey to the Ryder Cup
If Luke Donald hopes to narrow and eventually close the gap between Europe and the United States behemoth to reclaim the Ryder Cup in October, it will likely require a breakout star or two. Step forward Poland’s heavy-hitting Adrian Meronk.
The 29-year-old is now a three-time winner on the DP World Tour and tucked inside the top 50 in the world after a gritty final round at Rome’s dress rehearsal at Marco Simone in the Italian Open this month.
Harnessing his imposing 6ft 5in frame, Meronk’s game is built on the sturdy foundations set from the tee box, where he holds a tour-leading +1.25 strokes gained driving this year, reinforcing a second-place finish in the same metric last year (+0.85). Fifth on tour in greens in regulation in 2023, Donald is evidently impressed and even congratulated Meronk in Rome before reaffirming that the Pole is on the right path to making the team.
Matt Fitzpatrick excited by challenge of ‘brute of a golf course’ for US PGA
Matt Fitzpatrick insists he will relish the challenge of a “brute of a golf course” as he bids to claim a second major title in the US PGA Championship.
The renovated East Course at Oak Hill is set to provide the world’s best players with a severe test, with Robert MacIntyre also describing it as an “absolute monster” and the toughest course he has ever played.
“I’ve said it multiple times, I hate it when tournaments are 25, 30 under par to win,” said Fitzpatrick. “I don’t particularly feel like I play well in those.
“I just like it when it’s hard and you’ve got to battle and par is a good score. I just enjoy it, for whatever reason.
“From the holes that I’ve seen, there’s so many tough, tough golf holes where you have to hit just good shots. I think that’s the great thing about it, it’s a proper test.
“It’s just a brute of a golf course. It reminds me a lot of Winged Foot when we played (the 2020 US Open) just because you miss the fairways there and it was just chipping out.
“Whoever does win this week, in my opinion, will thoroughly deserve it.”
US PGA Championship 2023
The start times have all been delayed by an hour and 50 minutes reads the announcement from the course officials. The practice facilities are starting to open and play will start at 1.50pm BST.
The British hopefuls
As well as Rory McIlroy, Britain has a few great players that could challenge for the trophy in New York this week.
Reigning US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is perhaps best placed for a solid tournament after a win at the RBC Heritage last month. He tees off in a marquee group containing Jon Rahm and Open champion Cameron Smith for the first two rounds.
Tommy Fleetwood will be hoping to win that an elusive first major and also become the first English winner of the US PGA Championship since Jim Barnes in 1919 while Tyrell Hatton’s strong putting abilities could help him move into contention. The Englishman has placed in the top five in three of his last six events.
Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre will be one of those hoping to pick up a potential Ryder Cup berths with a strong showing while Justin Rose, who has a best of joint third in 2012 and three consecutive top-15 finishes in the last three US PGA Championships is also a contender.
McIlroy lowers expectations
A subdued Rory McIlroy admitted he has been working on lowering his expectations ahead of the 105th US PGA Championship following his miserable Masters experience.
McIlroy spoke confidently of having all the ingredients to win a green jacket and complete the career grand slam ahead of the year’s first major at Augusta National, with Tiger Woods even claiming it was just a matter of time.
Yet while Woods played through the pain barrier to make a record-equalling 23rd consecutive cut before being forced to withdraw, McIlroy made an early exit without speaking to reporters following a second round of 77.
Deflated Rory McIlroy sets ‘less expectations’ for PGA Championship
The four-time major winner missed the cut at Augusta National last month
Can Rory McIlroy rediscover his form?
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is highly fancied to perform well this week, on a course where he is an honorary member, but heads into the tournament in poor form.
The world number three won twice early in the season but missed the cut at both The Players and the Masters and recently finished joint 47th at the Wells Fargo Championship - 19 strokes behind winner Wyndham Clark.
McIlroy has competed in 30 majors since he won the last of his four - the 2014 US PGA - although he did end up in the top 10 at all four of the biggest championships in 2022.
Who will win the PGA Championship?
Here’s a look at a few of the players that have a chance at major glory this week:
5) Tom Hoge (200/1)
A proper long shot. It may be that Tom Hoge again struggles to translate his solid enough PGA Tour showings into a major weekend, but his crisp approach play should be valuable.
Hoge went well at this tournament at Southern Hills last year and showed what he is capable of with a sparkling 62 at the Players Championship in March.
4) Patrick Reed (80/1)
Brooks Koepka or Dustin Johnson might be the more obvious challengers among the LIV Golf rebels, but Patrick Reed is suprisingly unfavoured, and could go well at Oak Hill.
A top-five Masters finish showed an uber competitor retains his big weekend nerve, and Reed might have the right sort of character and game to contend.
