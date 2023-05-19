US PGA Championship 2023 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates from day two as field chase DeChambeau
Rory McIlroy will look to climb the leaderboard at Oak Hill as Bryson Dechambeau and Scottie Scheffler aim to build on a strong opening day
Day two of the US PGA Championship will see the field cut in half as the contenders for the title look to move into position ahead of the weekend. Rory McIlroy battled illness and a poor start to remain in contention as Bryson DeChambeau set the clubhouse target on day one at Oak Hill.
On a course which has drawn comparisons to Winged Foot, the venue for his US Open triumph in 2020, a slimmed-down DeChambeau still possessed enough power to post six birdies and two bogeys in an opening 66 on Thursday.
That gave DeChambeau a one-shot lead over world No 2 Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Corey Conners, with Viktor Hovland, Ryan Fox and Keegan Bradley on two under par. Unheralded Eric Cole held the lead overnight on -5, although he only completed 14 holes and promptly double-bogeyed his first hole when returning on Friday morning.
McIlroy fought back from three over par after nine holes to return a 71, while Masters champion and world No 1 Jon Rahm surprisingly slumped to a six-over-par 76.
Follow all the action from the 105th US PGA Championship:
Here’s how Justin Rose got himself to -1 on the final hole of his first round. A lovely boost to finish things off.
US PGA Championship 2023
PGA professional Michael Block is flying at the start of his second round. 20 PGA pros qualify for the PGA Championship every year and this is Block’s fifth appearance at the major. He’s not your normal teaching pro and he’s showing his class.
He birdied the 10th (his 1st) and then stuck an approach all over the flag at 12 for a kick-in birdie. Two-under for his round and -2 for the championship, well on track to make the cut which will surely be his aim.
US PGA Championship 2023
Eric Cole had a chance to get a shot back after his double-bogey disaster but the putter went cold after a gorgeous iron shot into the 7th wasn’t capitalised on.
In terms of other notable first-round finishers, Justin Rose chipped in form just off the green on 18 to card a one-under round of 69. Good stuff by the Englishman. Phil Mickelson’s normally incredible pitching let him down on the final hole however, as a pitch stayed in the rough and he double-bogeyed to fall to +3 with a 73. Gutting for Lefty
US PGA Championship 2023
A nice finish to his first round from Mito Pereira. He looked set to win this tournament last year, leading up 18 on Sunday, but collapsed to allow Justin Thomas to sneak in and take glory.
Pereira signs for a two-over round of 72 and will be back out there in a little under an hour’s time for his second round
US PGA Championship 2023
Ah... That is not the start to round two that overnight leader Eric Cole wanted. He was in the middle of the fairway at the 6th from his tee shot but with his first shot on Friday, he fats it and finds the stream to the left of the green...
Takes the drop, finds the green this time but can’t sink a 12-footer for bogey and that’s immediately two dropped shots. He goes from -5 to -3 and out of the lead
US PGA Championship 2023 - latest odds
So after Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler surged on day one, while Jon Rahm faltered and Rory McIlroy battled, what do the tournament odds now look like.
Unsurprisingly, Scheffler is now the favourite but there’s plenty of value there.
2023 PGA Championship outright winner (selected odds)
- Scottie Scheffler - 9/4
- Dustin Johnson - 13/2
- Viktor Hovland - 11/1
- Bryson DeChambeau - 12/1
- Corey Conners - 14/1
- Rory McIlroy - 20/1 - (was 10/1)
- Keegan Bradley - 22/1
- Adam Scott - 25/1
- Eric Cole - 28/1
- Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele - 33/1
- Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Ryan Fox, Tony Finau - 40/1
- Max Homa - 50/1
- Jon Rahm - 100/1 - (was 13/2)
US PGA Championship 2023
Welcome back to day two of the 2023 US PGA Championship. We’ve got live coverage all day for you as round one gets completed and round two gets underway.
