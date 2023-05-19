A slimmed down Bryson DeChambeau has started well at Oak Hill (Getty Images)

Day two of the US PGA Championship will see the field cut in half as the contenders for the title look to move into position ahead of the weekend. Rory McIlroy battled illness and a poor start to remain in contention as Bryson DeChambeau set the clubhouse target on day one at Oak Hill.

On a course which has drawn comparisons to Winged Foot, the venue for his US Open triumph in 2020, a slimmed-down DeChambeau still possessed enough power to post six birdies and two bogeys in an opening 66 on Thursday.

That gave DeChambeau a one-shot lead over world No 2 Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Corey Conners, with Viktor Hovland, Ryan Fox and Keegan Bradley on two under par. Unheralded Eric Cole held the lead overnight on -5, although he only completed 14 holes and promptly double-bogeyed his first hole when returning on Friday morning.

McIlroy fought back from three over par after nine holes to return a 71, while Masters champion and world No 1 Jon Rahm surprisingly slumped to a six-over-par 76.

Follow all the action from the 105th US PGA Championship: