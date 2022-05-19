PGA Championship LIVE: Leaderboard, latest scores and updates from first round at Southern Hills
Follow all the action from the opening day of the year’s second major at Southern Hills
Follow all the action as the PGA Championship gets underway at Southern Hills in Oklahoma this afternoon.
The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by talk of players defecting to a rival Saudi-backed series and the absence of defending champion Phil Mickelson. That speculation will be forced into the background over the next four days though as the world’s best players vie for glory in the year’s second major. Scottie Scheffler enters the week as a slight favourite owing to his spectacular start to the season, with four victories including his maiden major title at Augusta in April. The world No 1 is sure to face stern competition from his Ryder Cup teammates with Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all in fine form.
The majority of eyes will of course be drawn to Tiger Woods, with the 15-time major champion insisting he is confident he can scale the mountain again as he continues his comeback from that horrific car crash last year. Jon Rahm is looking to clinch the second major of his career and hasn’t competed since winning the Mexico Championship at the start of the month. Rory McIlroy finished runner-up at Augusta and will be hoping to go one better and end his eight-year drought at the majors. Follow all the action live below:
PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy admitted he may have spoken too soon when declaring the Saudi-backed breakaway was “dead in the water”.
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said the organisation’s full league of 14 events had been ready to launch until Mickelson’s explosive comments about the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed events.
Three days after Mickelson’s comments were made public, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau joined the likes of McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa in pledging their loyalty to the PGA Tour, prompting McIlroy to think the threat of the breakaway was over.
“Yeah, I might have been a little presumptuous at that point,” McIlroy said. “It seems like it’s still going. Greg and everyone behind it are very determined. I think we’re just going to have to see how it plays out. Guys are going to make decisions.
“Honestly it’s going to shape the future of professional golf one way or another, so I think we’re just going to have to see how it all shakes out.”
The PGA Tour has refused to grant the likes of Mickelson and Lee Westwood the required releases to contest the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club next month, with Norman pledging to “defend, reimburse and represent” any players sanctioned if they play regardless.
Asked if he had a preferred outcome to the divisive saga, McIlroy added: “Honestly I’m rooting for it all to be over. I’m just so sick of talking about it.
“I’ve made my decision and I know where I want to play, and I’m not standing in anyone’s way, and I’m not saying that they shouldn’t go over there and play if that’s what they feel is right for them, then 100 per cent they should go and do it.”
PGA Championship
Woods was also asked about the absence of his old rival Mickelson, whose absence has been the major talking point heading into the week at Southern Hills.
Woods, who has consistently pledged his support to the PGA Tour, took a firm stance against the Saudi-backed breakaway.
“It’s always disappointing when the defending champion is not here,” Woods said.
“Phil has said some things that I think a lot of us who are committed to the tour and committed to the legacy of the tour have pushed back against, and he’s taken some personal time, and we all understand that.
“I think that some of his views on how the tour could be run, should be run, (there has) been a lot of disagreement there.
“As a professional, we miss him being out here. He’s a big draw for the game of golf. He’s just taking his time and we all wish him the best when he comes back.
“Obviously we’re going to have difference of opinions, how he sees the tour and we’ll go from there.”
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods has been paired with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth in what is undeniably the star group. The 15-time major champion made his comeback at The Masters, where he finished 47th.
The 46-year-old admitted the aftermath of his efforts “was not fun” but believes he will find it easier to play courses which are not as undulating as Augusta National.
“The first mountain we climbed was Everest, it’s only going to get flatter and better,” Woods said in his pre-tournament press conference in Tulsa.
“Things are not going to be as easy as people think but I’m having more days that are better, more positive, and I’m able to practice longer.”
Woods carded an opening 71 in the Masters before understandably fading as the week wore on, the 15-time major winner carding a 74 on Friday and back-to-back 78s over the weekend.
“It was hurting but I pushed through it,” he added. “It was more mind than body. I’ve won with a broken leg before.
“The thing that I was frustrated with is (that) it deteriorated as the week went on. I got more and more tired and more fatigued. I didn’t have the endurance that I wanted.
“I mean, I shouldn’t expect it because I didn’t earn it. I hadn’t done the work but we were able to put in a little bit more work and it’s going to get better as time goes on. As the months pass it’s going to get better.”
However, the 46-year-old responded in typical fashion when asked if he thought he could be the one lifting the Wanamaker Trophy once more on Sunday.
“I feel like I can, definitely,” Woods said. “I just have to go out there and do it. I have to do my work. Starts on Thursday and I’ll be ready.”
PGA Championship
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as the PGA Championship gets underway at Southern Hills.
The absence of defending champion Phil Mickelson has cast a shadow over the tournament and speculation surrounding the Saudi-backed breakaway series has dominated the build-up to the year’s second major. The focus will return to the course over the next four days though as the world’s best players compete in Oklahoma. Scottie Scheffler undoubtedly remains the frontrunner after clinching his maiden major title at Augusta in emphatic fashion in April. The world No 1 will have to hold off a strong field, with Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all in fine form at last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson. Jon Rahm hasn’t competed since winning the Mexico Championship three weeks ago while Tiger Woods bids to make another momentous comeback on the course where he won the Wanamaker Trophy in 2007.
Here is a reminder of Thursday’s tee times:
All times BST
Hole one
13:00 John Daly (US), Shaun Micheel (US), Yong-Eun Yang (Kor)
13:11 Matthew Borchert (US), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Troy Merritt (US)
13:22 Dean Burmester (SA), Chris Kirk (US), Kyle Mendoza (US)
13:33 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Nic Ishee (US), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi),
13:44 Shaun Norris (SA), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Kevin Streelman (US)
13:55 Cameron Davis (Aus), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Matt Kuchar (US)
14:06 Stewart Cink (US), Jason Dufner (US, Padraig Harrington (Ire)
14:17 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Kramer Hickok (US)
14:28 Richard Bland (Eng), Garrick Higgo (SA), Matt Jones (Aus)
14:39 Tom Hoge (US), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Beau Hossler (US)
14:50 Ryan Fox (NZ), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Shawn Warren (US)
15:01 Yuki Inamori (Jpn), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Zac Oakley (US)
15:12 Bio Kim (Kor), Casey Pyne (US), Brendan Steele (US)
18:30 Ryan Brehm (US), Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Wyatt Worthington II (US)
18:41 Justin Harding (SA), Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Sean McCarty (US)
18:52 Adam Hadwin (Can), Hudson Swafford (US, Cameron Tringale (US)
19:03 Brooks Koepka (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Adam Scott (Aus)
19:14 Patrick Cantlay (US), Dustin Johnson (US), Justin Thomas (US)
19:25 Jason Day (Aus), Rickie Fowler (US), Harold Varner III (US)
19:36 Collin Morikawa (US), Jon Rahm (Spa), Scottie Scheffler (US)
19:47 Daniel Berger (US), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Ian Poulter (Eng)
19:58 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Billy Horschel (US), Kevin Kisner (US)
20:09 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Charl Schwartzel (SA)
20:20 Harry Higgs (US), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Erik van Rooyen (SA)
20:31 Alex Beach (US), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
20:42 Jared Jones (US), Aaron Wise (US), Joel Dahmen (US)
Hole 10
13:05 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Alexander Noren (Swe), Ryan Palmer (US)
13:16 Adria Arnaus (Spa), Colin Inglis (US), Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn)
13:27 Michael Block (US), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha)
13:38 Tony Finau (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Xander Schauffele (US)
13:49 Denny McCarthy (US), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa (US)
14:00 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus), Will Zalatoris (US)
14:11 Rory McIlroy (NI), Jordan Spieth (US), Tiger Woods (US)
14:22 Patrick Reed (US), Justin Rose (Eng), Bubba Watson (US)
14:33 Lucas Glover (US), Kevin Na (US), Daniel van Tonder (SA)
14:44 Sam Burns (US), Davis Riley (US), Cameron Young (US)
14:55 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Lee Westwood (Eng), Gary Woodland (US)
15:06 Oliver Bekker (SA), Brian Harman (US), Ryan Vermeer (US)
15:17 Laurie Canter (Eng), Lanto Griffin (US), Dylan Newman (US)
18:25 Brandon Bingaman (US), Talor Gooch (US), Ryosuke Kinoshita (Jpn)
18:36 Tim Feenstra (US), Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)
18:47 Rich Beem (US), Alex Cejka (Ger), Jesse Mueller (US)
18:58 Seamus Power (Ire), Russell Knox (Sco), Scott Stallings (US)
19:09 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Corey Conners (Can), Jason Kokrak (US)
19:20 Keegan Bradley (US), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Marc Leishman (Aus)
19:31 Cameron Champ (US), Russell Henley (US), Zach Johnson (US)
19:42 Branden Grace (SA), Webb Simpson (US), Henrik Stenson (Swe)
19:53 JJ Spaun (US), Sepp Straka (Aut), Adam Schenk (US)
20:04 Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Keith Mitchell (US), Matthew Wolff (US)
20:15 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Austin Hurt (US), Chad Ramey (US)
20:26 Tyler Collet (US), Chan Kim (US), Maverick McNealy (US)
20:37 Paul Dickinson (US), Patton Kizzire (US), Luke List (US)
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies