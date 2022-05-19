Tiger Woods in practice at Southern Hills on Wednesday (Getty Images)

Follow all the action as the PGA Championship gets underway at Southern Hills in Oklahoma this afternoon.

The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by talk of players defecting to a rival Saudi-backed series and the absence of defending champion Phil Mickelson. That speculation will be forced into the background over the next four days though as the world’s best players vie for glory in the year’s second major. Scottie Scheffler enters the week as a slight favourite owing to his spectacular start to the season, with four victories including his maiden major title at Augusta in April. The world No 1 is sure to face stern competition from his Ryder Cup teammates with Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all in fine form.

The majority of eyes will of course be drawn to Tiger Woods, with the 15-time major champion insisting he is confident he can scale the mountain again as he continues his comeback from that horrific car crash last year. Jon Rahm is looking to clinch the second major of his career and hasn’t competed since winning the Mexico Championship at the start of the month. Rory McIlroy finished runner-up at Augusta and will be hoping to go one better and end his eight-year drought at the majors. Follow all the action live below: