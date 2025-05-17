PGA Championship suspended due to dangerous weather at Quail Hollow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Play at the PGA Championship has been suspended after dangerous weather in the Quail Hollow area with the field set to divide into threesomes to speed up play later.

It leaves Rory McIlroy frustrated with the Northern Irishman just minutes away from beginning his third round in the second men’s major of the season at +1, having barely made the cut to make the weekend.

The Masters champion was Tied-62 and nine shots off half-way leader Jhonattan Vegas, with a low round needed to reignite hopes of contending on Sunday.

The latest update from the PGA Championship confirmed a change to threesomes in the third round: “Due to dangerous weather still in the area, the third round of the PGA Championship will now feature threesomes off split tees from 11:43 a.m. - 1:55 p.m (4:43pm - 6:55pm BST). Revised starting times will be released shortly by the PGA of America.”

But McIlroy was stopped close to the first tee with his 1:25pm BST tee time just moments away due to dangerous weather.

McIlroy slumped after hearing the horn and turned around with a grimace on his face before breaking out into laughter and mouthing “f*** o**”.

A statement at 1:15pm BST from the PGA Championship read: “Play has been SUSPENDED due to dangerous weather in the area. Please seek shelter immediately. Further updates to follow.”

Local reports stated that the expectation was that the storms would pass through the area by 10am local time (3pm BST), meaning a delay of one hour and 45 minutes at least.

After struggling through two rounds at Quail Hollow, Paul McGinley doubted a potential comeback from McIlroy at the weekend.

“I don't think it's just the driver,” McGinley said. “It's his whole game, I don't see him tuned in, the same concentration levels at Augusta, there are reasons, the euphoria of Augusta.

“The high emotionally, there needs to be a big reset, unless something radically happens, I think he's struggling, I don't think he's firing at all and not in a position to win and race through the field.”