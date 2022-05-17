PGA Championship 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 1 including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Here are the tee times for the opening day at Southern Hills

Tom Kershaw
Tuesday 17 May 2022 18:22
World No 1 and tournament favourite Scottie Scheffler

World No 1 and tournament favourite Scottie Scheffler

(Getty Images)

The PGA Championship gets underway at Southern Hills in Oklahoma on Thursday.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler enters the tournament as a slight favourite after his emphatic victory at The Masters in April. Several of the American’s Ryder Cup teammates come into the year’s second major in strong form, though, with Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all impressing at last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson.

All eyes will again be on Tiger Woods, who will be making just his second competitive appearance following his horrific car crash last year, but his long-time rival Phil Mickelson won’t defend his title as his exile from the PGA Tour continues.

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are both among the favourites. Rahm hasn’t played since winning the Mexico Championship at the start of this month while McIlroy finished second at Augusta following a stunning final-day surge.

Here are the tee times for Day 1:

Thursday’s selected tee times (all times BST)

1338 Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau

1411 Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth

1903 Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

1914 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay

1936 Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

