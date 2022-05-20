Rory McIlroy holds the lead heading into the second day of the PGA Championship as the tournament continues at Southern Hills in Oklahoma on Friday.

McIlroy carded seven birdies and two bogeys in an opening 65 to set the clubhouse target on five under par, a shot ahead of the American pair Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge.

“It was a great start to the tournament,” said McIlroy, who made four birdies in a row on his front nine and had an outside chance of equalling the lowest score in men’s major history when he reached six under after 14 holes.

Here are the tee times for Day 2:

(All times BST; players American unless stated)

Tee No.1

1.00pm: Brandon Bingaman, Talor Gooch, Ryosuke Kinoshita

1.11pm: Tim Feenstra, Anirban Lahiri, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

1.22pm: Rich Beem, Jesse Mueller, Alex Cejka

1.33pm: Russell Knox, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings

1.44pm: Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1.55pm: Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman, Keegan Bradley

2.06pm: Zach Johnson, Russell Henley, Cameron Champ

2.17pm: Webb Simpson, Branden Grace, Henrik Stenson

2.28pm: Sepp Straka, J.J. Spaun, Adam Schenk

2.39pm: Matthew Wolff, Joohyung Kim, Keith Mitchell

2.50pm: Chad Ramey, Austin Hurt, Lucas Herbert

3.01pm: Tyler Collet, Chan Kim, Maverick McNealy

3.12pm: Luke List, Paul Dickinson, Patton Kizzire

3.17pm: Jared Jones, Aaron Wise, Joel Dahmen

6.30pm: Ryan Palmer, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren

6.41pm: Adri Arnaus, Colin Inglis, Jinichiro Kozuma

6.52pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Block, Sadom Kaewkanjana

7.03pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

7.14pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

7.25pm: Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith

7.36pm: Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

7.47pm: Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson

7.58pm: Kevin Na, Lucas Glover, Daniel van Tonder

8.09pm: Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Davis Riley

8.20pm: Francesco Molinari, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland

8.31pm: Brian Harman, Ryan Vermeer, Oliver Bekker

8.42pm: Dylan Newman, Lanto Griffin, Laurie Canter

Tee No.10

1.05pm: Ryan Brehm, Wyatt Worthington II, Min Woo Lee

1.16pm: Nicolai Hojgaard, Sean McCarty, Justin Harding

1.27pm: Cameron Tringale, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin

1.38pm: Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

1.49pm: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

2.00pm: Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III

2.11pm: Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

2.22pm: Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter

2.33pm: Kevin Kisner, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel

2.44pm: Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Matthew Fitzpatrick

2.55pm: Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann, Erik van Rooyen

3.06pm: Alex Beach, Bernd Wiesberger, Jhonattan Vegas

6.25pm: John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Y.E. Yang

6.36pm: Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Borchert, Troy Merritt

6.47pm: Dean Burmester, Kyle Mendoza, Chris Kirk

6.58pm: Nic Ishee, Mito Pereira, Sam Horsfield

7.09pm: Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris, Carlos Ortiz

7.20pm: Matt Kuchar, Cameron Davis, Rikuya Hoshino

7.31pm: Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington

7.42pm: Kramer Hickok, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters

7.53pm: Richard Bland, Matt Jones, Garrick Higgo

8.04pm: Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

8.15pm: Shawn Warren, Pablo Larrazabal, Ryan Fox

8.26pm: Zac Oakley, Yuki Inamori, Sebastián Muñoz

8.37pm: Brendan Steele, Casey Pyne, Bio Kim