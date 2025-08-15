Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre holds three-shot lead at BMW Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert MacIntyre carded a brilliant 62 to hold a three-shot lead after day one of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club.

The Scot was among the later starters that got to take advantage of softer conditions after a two-hour rain delay, with darkness preventing Bud Cauley from completing his opening round.

MacIntyre, who is on the verge of joining Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose in qualifying for Europe’s Ryder Cup team, finished with six successive birdies and carded 10 in total against two bogeys.

The highlight of the left-hander’s day came when he holed a 66-foot effort for birdie at the 13th to spark his spectacular finish.

“The last six holes is probably as good as I’ve ever putted in a stretch of holes – just so consistent,” said MacIntyre.

“When you get the eye on, it’s free flowing, and it’s nice.

“I feel like the way I play golf is better suited for the tougher tests, where you’re rewarded for hitting a fairway, you’re rewarded for hitting a green, and then take your chances with the putter. Just happy with today’s work.”

MacIntyre leads by three from England’s Fleetwood, whose wait for a first PGA Tour title goes on after he was pipped by Rose at the St Jude Classic last week.

Scottie Scheffler’s hot streak continued as he fired an opening 66 to lie third.

The world number one finished with three birdies in the final four holes to top the early leaderboard at the second FedEx Cup event.

Scheffler, who has registered 12 successive top-eight finishes in a scintillating year, said on Sky Sports: “It changed pretty significantly, a lot softer. The fairways were a little bit harder to hit this morning.

“They’re still pretty wide, but they were still with the firmness, challenging to hit. And then with the softness coming in with the rain, the golf course got significantly easier.”

Scheffler was playing with Masters champion Rory McIlroy, who carded a level-par 70.

The Northern Irishman, who skipped last week’s FedEx Cup event knowing he is guaranteed to be in next week’s Tour Championship, had a slow start, with three bogeys in the opening six holes, but battled back.