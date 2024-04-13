Rory McIlroy admits patience has been tested during disappointing Masters

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rory McIlroy pledged to keep trying to win The Masters and complete the career grand slam after failing to play his way into contention at Augusta National.

McIlroy had not given up hope of challenging for a green jacket despite a birdie-free 77 in extremely testing conditions on Friday leaving him 10 shots off the lead.

The world number two noted that he won the Dubai Desert Classic in January from the same position - albeit while acknowledging the different stature of the events - but could only return a third round of 71 on Saturday to remain well off the pace on three over par.

“All I can do is come here and try my best,” McIlroy said after a round containing three birdies and two bogeys.

“That’s what I do every time I show up. Some years it’s better than others. I’ve just got to keep showing up and try to do the right thing.

“I made good progress last week in San Antonio, I would say my strokes gained approach numbers today were probably pretty good. So it’s getting better. It’s definitely better than what it was through the Florida swing.”

Rory McIlroy missed a few birdie opportunities during his third round ( Getty Images )

Asked how much his patience had been tested this week, the world number two said: “A lot. But it’s this tournament and this golf course and especially these conditions.

“That’s all you can be (patient). You can’t really do anything else. You’ve got to try to have as much acceptance as possible and try to keep hitting good shots and move on.

“Obviously conditions were a little easier than yesterday. Still tricky, though. Greens are firm. Some of the hole locations are really tough, especially some of the downwind holes with the pins at the front.

“It’s hard to get the ball close and then you sort of just have to take your chances from 20, 25 feet.

“But definitely hit the ball better today, gave myself a lot of looks. Missed a few, but shooting something under par was a decent effort. I made three birdies today compared to zero yesterday, so nice to see some red numbers on the card.”

PA