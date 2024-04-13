Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Sport

Rory Mcilroy Bemoans Slow Play On ‘Tough Day’ At The Masters Original Video M250821

00:47

Lucy Leeson | Saturday 13 April 2024 06:36 BST

Rory McIlroy bemoans slow play on ‘tough day’ at the Masters

Rory McIlory bemoaned the woeful pace of play after seeing his bid for a career grand slam blown off course on day two of the Masters.

McIlroy’s birdie-free second round of 77 took an incredible six hours and two minutes to complete alongside Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler, the world number one’s 72 giving him a share of the halfway lead with Max Homa and Bryson DeChambeau on six under par.

McIlroy, who slumped to four over on Friday (12 April), said: “Tough day, really tough day.

“Just hard to make a score and just sort of trying to make as many pars as possible.”

Up next

Athletic Bilbao: Thousands line river as team celebrate Copa del Rey

00:26

Athletic Bilbao: Thousands line river as team celebrate Copa del Rey

Saudi football player whipped by fan after Super Cup final defeat

00:39

Saudi football player whipped by fan after Super Cup final defeat

Klopp focused on bouncing back after ‘low point’ against Atalanta

01:01

Klopp focused on bouncing back after ‘low point’ against Atalanta

Nicolas Hamilton speaks out on brother Lewis’s move to Ferrari

00:29

Nicolas Hamilton speaks out on brother Lewis’s move to Ferrari

Editor’s Picks

I traveled 300 miles to chase the total solar eclipse

02:51

I traveled 300 miles to chase the total solar eclipse

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

More Editor’s Picks
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

36:50

Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

09:14

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

37:41

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

On The Ground

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

More On The Ground
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

05:45

The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city

05:34

Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city

The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground

05:53

The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground

Trapped in the care system

04:53

Trapped in the care system

Behind The Headlines

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

Binge Watch

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

11:34

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

11:49

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

14:24

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

11:18

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

More Binge Watch
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’

14:19

Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’

What TV and film to watch in 2024

17:13

What TV and film to watch in 2024

The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch

10:32

The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch

Binge Watch live: Your guide to festive watching

42:24

Binge Watch live: Your guide to festive watching

Music Box

Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box

03:11

Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box

Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’

04:08

Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’

Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box

03:04

Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box

Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box

02:44

Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box

More Music Box
Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box

03:57

Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box

Watch Irish singer Luz perform single ‘sustain’ on Music Box

03:50

Watch Irish singer Luz perform single ‘sustain’ on Music Box

Damian Lewis sings ‘Down On The Bowery’ for Music Box

04:11

Damian Lewis sings ‘Down On The Bowery’ for Music Box

Damian Lewis performs ‘Wanna Grow Old In Paris’ live on Music Box

05:27

Damian Lewis performs ‘Wanna Grow Old In Paris’ live on Music Box

Travel Smart

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

09:14

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

Find your perfect seasonal city break

08:18

Find your perfect seasonal city break

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

07:35

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

11:36

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

More Travel Smart
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

07:22

History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

05:33

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

Love Lives

Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

36:50

Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

37:41

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster

43:16

Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

18:59

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

More Love Lives
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’

01:37

Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’

Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’

33:36

Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’

Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump

01:10

Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump

Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’

44:28

Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’

You Ask The Questions

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

08:49

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

06:38

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

03:39

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

06:50

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

More You Ask The Questions
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

06:07

Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

04:48

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

05:57

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

06:13

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

News

Flowers and tributes left for Sarah Mayhew after her remains found

01:04

Flowers and tributes left for Sarah Mayhew after her remains found

Baby penguins jump from 50-foot cliff in never-before-seen footage

00:31

Baby penguins jump from 50-foot cliff in never-before-seen footage

Watch: Shrek 2 recreates OJ Simpson car chase in resurfaced footage

00:43

Watch: Shrek 2 recreates OJ Simpson car chase in resurfaced footage

Former Post Office boss offers personal apology to victims of scandal

00:20

Former Post Office boss offers personal apology to victims of scandal

More News
OJ Simpson was ‘delusional’ during infamous interview, Ruby Wax says

01:32

OJ Simpson was ‘delusional’ during infamous interview, Ruby Wax says

Subpostmistress jailed while pregnant recalls fainting at sentencing

00:53

Subpostmistress jailed while pregnant recalls fainting at sentencing

Scientists solve mystery of why star pair has million-year age gap

01:03

Scientists solve mystery of why star pair has million-year age gap

Statue of David Amess unveiled in honour of murdered MP

06:01

Statue of David Amess unveiled in honour of murdered MP

Climate

Octopuses could go blind due to global warming, researchers say

01:00

Octopuses could go blind due to global warming, researchers say

I traveled 300 miles to chase the total solar eclipse

02:51

I traveled 300 miles to chase the total solar eclipse

Commuters knocked off feet as quake earthquake rocks packed train

00:47

Commuters knocked off feet as quake earthquake rocks packed train

Large waterspout looms over Lisbon bridge in impressive footage

00:35

Large waterspout looms over Lisbon bridge in impressive footage

More Climate
London Eye to go dark this weekend as part of Earth Hour

00:34

London Eye to go dark this weekend as part of Earth Hour

US children takeover weather forecasts to call for climate action

01:27

US children takeover weather forecasts to call for climate action

First day of spring dampened by lake-effect snow blanketing New York

00:29

First day of spring dampened by lake-effect snow blanketing New York

Iraq: Mudslides rush down roads as city of Duhok suffers severe floods

01:19

Iraq: Mudslides rush down roads as city of Duhok suffers severe floods

Culture

Perrie Edwards calls two-year-old son during live Radio 1 interview

00:39

Perrie Edwards calls two-year-old son during live Radio 1 interview

Claude Littner tears into The Apprentice business plan: ‘Lunatic’

00:47

Claude Littner tears into The Apprentice business plan: ‘Lunatic’

Blake Fielder-Civil speaks of ‘genuine love’ for Amy Winehouse

01:01

Blake Fielder-Civil speaks of ‘genuine love’ for Amy Winehouse

OJ Simpson planned to be on the golf course in last video before death

01:36

OJ Simpson planned to be on the golf course in last video before death

More Culture
Exclusive: Challengers writer reveals which tennis stars inspired film

00:35

Exclusive: Challengers writer reveals which tennis stars inspired film

Exclusive: Zendaya on transforming into tennis star for Challengers

00:30

Exclusive: Zendaya on transforming into tennis star for Challengers

Challengers: Zendaya reveals she plays her most ‘cruel’ character yet

01:26

Challengers: Zendaya reveals she plays her most ‘cruel’ character yet

Joker 2 trailer teases look at Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga romance

02:24

Joker 2 trailer teases look at Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga romance