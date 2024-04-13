Rory McIlroy bemoans slow play on ‘tough day’ at the Masters

Rory McIlory bemoaned the woeful pace of play after seeing his bid for a career grand slam blown off course on day two of the Masters.

McIlroy’s birdie-free second round of 77 took an incredible six hours and two minutes to complete alongside Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler, the world number one’s 72 giving him a share of the halfway lead with Max Homa and Bryson DeChambeau on six under par.

McIlroy, who slumped to four over on Friday (12 April), said: “Tough day, really tough day.

“Just hard to make a score and just sort of trying to make as many pars as possible.”