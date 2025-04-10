Rory McIlroy handed Masters boost after legendary champion validates Augusta strategy
McIlroy enjoyed a conversation with Jack Nicklaus and the 18-time major champion, who holds six green jackets, to discuss how he will play Augusta National in his latest attempt to complete the grand slam
Rory McIlroy has been handed a boost after six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus validated the Northern Irishman’s strategy to play Augusta National this week.
McIlroy, searching for a fifth major and a first green jacket to complete the grand slam this week, enters the first major of the year in men’s golf high on confidence after victory at the Players Championship last month.
The 35-year-old has focused on his mental game and even discussed in detail with the 18-time major champion how he will play the course this week.
“I said ‘I know you prepared for Augusta, tell me how you’re going to play the golf course’. And when he got done, I didn't open my mouth," Nicklaus said after revealing in the Honorary Starters’ press conference how he asked McIlroy for a “shot for shot” plan.
"I said I wouldn't change a thing. That's exactly the way I would try to play the golf course."
While McIlroy conceded before this year’s Masters that his preparation has been ideal.
“Every year I come back with the goal of winning this tournament and after the start I’ve had this year I don’t feel like I’ve ever been in better form coming into this week,” McIlroy admitted.
And Nicklaus has backed McIlroy to finally break a 10-year drought in the majors.
“I think it’s about time that Rory won and I sat down with him last week,” Nicklaus said.
“The discipline to do that is what Rory has lacked in my opinion. He’s got all the shots, he’s got all the game.
“He certainly is as talented as anybody in the game, but if you go back through his history in the last few years he gets to a place and all of a sudden a seven or an eight pops up and that keeps him from getting where he needs to go.”
