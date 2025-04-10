The Masters 2025 LIVE: Leaderboard and tee times as Rory McIlroy eyes green jacket at Augusta
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy enter the first golf major of the year as favourites with PGA Tour and LIV golfers competing against each other at Augusta National
The Masters begins on Thursday with the first round at Augusta likely to prove pivotal in the race to claim a green jacket on Sunday.
Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and searching for his first win of 2025, but Rory McIlroy, looking to complete a career grand slam, is in excellent form after winning the Players Championship last month.
Other contenders include Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg, while Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka lead the LIV Golf hopes as golf unites for one of four weeks per year.
"I feel like I'm better equipped than I ever have been to challenge this golf course," McIlroy said this week. “I've made a real conscious effort this year to really be diligent with my course management.”
Follow all the latest scores, updates, analysis and the evolving leaderboard throughout the first round at Augusta below with television coverage delayed until 7:30pm BST:
Former champion Johnson reaches two-under to take early lead at Augusta in first round
Zach Johnson and Chris Kirk are the early front-runners.
The former champion and Ryder Cup captain skips to two-under.
But a word for Nicolai Hojgaard, the Dane was +3 through two, but is now back to even for the day after six holes.
Impressive resolve from the Ryder Cup star!
WATCH: Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Gary Player begin the 2025 Masters
Here were the honorary starters kicking things off a little earlier today. The three drives all found the fairway - you never lose it!
Former Masters champion takes early lead in Round 1 at Augusta
Three players are under par currently, all at -1:
-1: Jhonattan Vegas, Mike Weir, Michael Kim
The Masters prize money
Last year, Scottie Scheffler won $3.6m for winning the Masters as part of a record $20m prize purse. The total prize money for the 2025 edition is still to be confirmed and is usually announced later in the week, but last year’s breakdown was as follows with the $20m total purse offering an increase from $18m in 2023.
Last year’s top 10 (via the PGA Tour)
1st - $3,600,000
2nd - $2,160,000
3rd - $1,360,000
4th - $960,000
5th - $800,000
6th - $720,000
7th - $670,000
8th - $620,000
9th - $580,000
10th - $540,000
First birdie of the day
We have our first birdie of the 2025 Masters. It comes at the par-five 2nd and Davis Riley, part of the first group out, makes it.
He actually finds the fairway bunker with his tee shot but lays up, pitches to 10 feet and sinks the birdie putt. He leads the Masters.
Upcoming tee times
Here are some of the interesting tee times to keep an eye on over the next couple of hours. Some big names will be getting their 2025 Masters campaign underway
1335: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (a)
1352: Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai
1425: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An
1436: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap
1447: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
1458: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
The Masters 2025 is up and running
The first group are out on the course and it’s the two-ball of Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire.
The American pair have completed the first hole and while Riley makes a steady par, Kizzire gets an early taste of Augusta’s perils. He leaks his tee shot way right, has to chip from the pine straw back to the fairway and makes bogey. First of many bogeys at this year’s Masters.
Ceremonial tee-off gets the Masters underway
And they’re off at the 2025 Masters! We start with the traditional ceremonial tee-off as golf legends hit a tee shot to open up proceedings.
Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson doing the honours this year and you don’t get much more legendary than that
The Masters 2025 Round 1 pin positions
Here are the pin positions for Round 1, the weather looks like it’ll be kind to the players, there are birdies out there and the Masters is notorious for not allowing slow starters back into the tournament.
How to watch the Masters
Sky Sports has the rights for the Masters in the UK and will be broadcasting all four rounds from Augusta on Sky Sports Golf or Sky Sports Main Event. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
On Thursday and Friday, coverage of featured groups begins from 2pm BST, with full coverage getting underway from 7:30pm.
On the weekend, full coverage starts at 5pm until close of play - with the Masters champion crowned on Sunday evening.
Full timings are as follows
Round One, Thursday 10 April: featured groups from 2pm, full coverage from 7.30pm
Round Two, Friday 11 April: featured groups from 2pm, full coverage from 7.30pm
Round Three, Saturday 12 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 7.30pm
Round Four, Sunday 13 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 5:00pm
