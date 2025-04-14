How much did Rory McIlroy win at the Masters?
McIlroy took home the green jacket, the trophy and a huge sum of money after triumphing at Augusta National
Rory McIlroy triumphed at the Masters to complete the grand slam in the greatest moment of his career at Augusta National.
Ending a decade of pain to win his fifth major, McIlroy beat Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose in a play-off after a rollercoaster final round.
McIlroy made birdie on the first play-off hole to Rose’s par, proving enough to secure a green jacket and draw level with Brooks Koepka as the most prolific major winner of his generation since Tiger Woods.
While Rose lost a second play-off after going down to Sergio Garcia in 2017, the Englishman can take some consolation after securing a huge cheque as the runner-up.
Here’s how the full list of how the prize money was shared out at Augusta:
The Masters prize money: How much will players earn at Augusta in 2025?
Last year, Scottie Scheffler won $3.6m for winning the Masters as part of a record $20m prize purse. The total prize money for the 2025 edition has now been confirmed and there’s a big increase for the winner, to $4.2m, and the overall purse is up to $21m.
2025 prize money for top 10 (via the PGA Tour)
1st - $4,200,000
2nd - $2,268,000
3rd - $1,428,000
4th - $1,008,000
5th - $840,000
6th - $756,000
7th - $703,500
8th - $651,000
9th - $609,000
10th - $567,000
