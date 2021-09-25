Bryson DeChambeau demonstrated just how much of an advantage he has over his rivals with a booming 417-yard drive in the afternoon fourballs at the Ryder Cup on Friday.

The American, who is also specialising in long drive with a competition scheduled for after the conclusion of the action at Whistling Straits this week, has made no secret of his ambition to reach a 200mph ball speed out on the course.

And the dog-leg, 581-yard par-five fifth saw the former US Open champion take dead aim at the flag from the tee box, launching a missile over the water in a totally different line to his playing partner Scotti Scheffler and opponents.

It left just 72 yards, with a delicate flick of a wedge landing four feet from the hole for an easy eagle.

“I knew if it was a little downwind I could take a unique line and I luckily was able to have that wind today,” said DeChambeau.

“It was 20mph-plus and I said to myself ‘All right, I have to aim at the green’. So I did. I just aimed at the green and ‘bombs away’.

“I had close to 200mph ball speed warming up on the range, which is nice to see.

“My body is finally starting to get comfortable and heal from all the speed training stuff.

“I felt good going out there today, almost too good where it was a little loose. I got a little more into my comfort zone after five and made eagle after that.

“I didn’t want to make par, because if I did, I would be walking home.”