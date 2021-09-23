The 2021 Ryder Cup is here with Team USA welcoming Europe to Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

It’s been three years since Europe recaptured the Ryder Cup in a dominant victory at Le Golf National, with Thomas Bjorn’s side routing Jim Furyk’s men 17.5 to 10.5 over the three days.

This one should be a lot closer for the Americans, and may even go completely the other way if they are all pulling together and produce their best golf.

There is no doubt the USA possess the most talent with a formidable line-up with nine of the world’s top 11 golfers according to the latest world rankings. But Jon Rahm sits at No 1 and will lead Europe, alongside Rory McIlroy, who will hope team spirit can carry them towards another upset victory.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tee times, matches and pairings as the 2021 Ryder Cup begins:

Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Padraig Harrington, Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia (Getty)

Ryder Cup 2021 tee times

All times BST (CST)

Friday AM foursomes

Match 1: 1.05pm (7.05am)

Match 2: 1.21pm (7.21am)

Match 3: 1.37pm (7.37am)

Match 4: 1.53pm (7.53am)

Friday PM fourballs

Match 1: 6.10pm (12.10pm)

Match 2: 6.26pm (12.26pm)

Match 3: 6.42pm (12.42pm)

Match 4: 6.58pm (12.58pm)

Saturday AM foursomes

Match 1: 1.05pm (7.05am)

Match 2: 1.21pm (7.21am)

Match 3: 1.37pm (7.37am)

Match 4: 1.53pm (7.53am)

Saturday PM fourballs

Match 1: 6.10pm (12.10pm)

Match 2: 6.26pm (12.26pm)

Match 3: 6.42pm (12.42pm)

Match 4: 6.58pm (12.58pm)

Sunday singles

Match 1: 5.04pm (11.04am)

Match 2: 5.15pm (11.15am)

Match 3: 5.26pm (11.26am)

Match 4: 5.37pm (11.37am)

Match 5: 5.48pm (11.48am)

Match 6: 5.59pm (11.59am)

Match 7: 6.10pm (12.10pm)

Match 8: 6.21pm (12.21pm)

Match 9: 6.32pm (12.32pm)

Match 10: 6.43pm (12.43pm)

Match 11: 6.54pm (12.54pm)

Match 12: 7.05pm (1.05pm)

When is the opening ceremony and when will the pairings be announced?

We will see captains Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington make their picks for Friday’s fourballs and foursomes at around 10:45pm BST at the opening ceremony.

The ceremony kicks off at 10pm with live music, anthems and team introductions.

Saturday’s opening pairings will be confirmed on Friday night, while the afternoon pairings will be confirmed later on day two.

The 12 singles matches, and the order each team is sent out, will be confirmed early on Sunday morning.

Who will be picked for USA and Europe pairings?

Once official, the pairings for Friday’s matches will be listed below.

One of which is expected to be Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, with the pair good friends and winning three of the four sessions they played together three years ago at Le Golf National.

Xander Schauffele and Tour Championship winner Patrick Cantlay look to be another lock to pair up, having teamed up at the Presidents Cup in 2019.

Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, seemingly one of the glue guys to Team USA and happy to play with anybody, could reunite, having paired up three years ago, where they won their opening Four-Ball match 1 up over Justin Rose and Jon Rahm.

But Finau could match up with Daniel Berger given Stricker has sent them out to practice together, while Koepka could swap his partner for rookie Scottie Scheffler, with a practice round scheduled.

Europe could turn to a trusted pairing in Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia, whose history dates way back to The Belfry in 2002, with three wins from four matches together.

While Tommy Fleetwood will be looking for a new partner in crime, with Francesco Molinari not in this year’s team, having combined spectacularly together three years ago. Team Europe’s live chances of winning the Ryder Cup, according to Betfair, can be seen throughout the week below:

Team USA

Collin Morikawa

Dustin Johnson

Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Patrick Cantlay

Tony Finau (wildcard)

Xander Schauffele (wildcard)

Jordan Spieth (wildcard)

Harris English (wildcard)

Daniel Berger (wildcard)

Scottie Scheffler (wildcard)

Team Europe