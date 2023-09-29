Justin Thomas produces iconic moment to validate Ryder Cup selection

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A spin and a deadly stare back towards Europe’s boisterous fans. Justin Thomas roared in delight, banishing any doubts about his presence in Rome.

It was a nervy, slippery putt from six feet down the slope on 15 and then the two-time major champion faced another, this time six feet on 18 after Viktor Hovland’s astonishing 26 ft birdie. The putts made Thomas’ shoulders and knees tremble. Yet, on both occasions, he opted to reset in a crucial, mature move that defined not just the match, but, perhaps, even the Ryder Cup if Team USA are able to summon an early charge on Saturday. The whistling from Europe’s fans only cranked up the intensity of each moment, yet they provided the necessary stimulation to inspire Thomas’ fierce determination.

As partner Jordan Spieth’s game deserted him after a rare, glorious moment when chipping in on the fourth, Thomas was left to confront the formidable partnership of Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland alone on the back nine.

The 30-year-old eventually scrapped his way to a half point, sparking an American revival following Europe’s rampant morning session. More European resilience ensured they still claimed the session 2.5-1.5, holding a 6.5-1.5 lead after day one, though Thomas set the tone and what’s required from each American player moving forward.

The first putt preserved a slender lead, but Europe rallied through Hatton’s birdie on the next hole. Half a point slipped away, but Thomas’ putts on 15 and 18 evidently meant so much and could serve to relaunch a career that was floundering just a few months ago.

After his wretched run of form this season, which saw him miss the FedEx Cup Playoffs, this was the perfect answer to those who scoffed at Thomas’ ability to flick the switch and inspire the stars and stripes. Now, it’s safe to consider Thomas as the USA’s answer to Ian Poulter, routinely rising to the occasion and refusing to hide.

This was far from a soft introduction after sitting during the foursomes, despite a formidable record when playing for the USA with Spieth. Thomas, who had a 7-1-0 record overall with Spieth in match-play and 4-1-0 in foursomes entering today, was quickly given a distraction.

Justin Thomas celebrates after a vital putt on the 15th green in the Ryder Cup 2023 (Getty Images)

A couple of wayward course officials delayed his tee shot on the sixth, with caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay urging him to focus: “Come on, focus, hit the target.” A birdie would follow and the first sign of mental strength that would define this contest.

Thomas’ father Mike, and long-time coach, shuffled behind him throughout the match, buoyed by his son’s gritty performance. He told the Independent how his son remained “calm” in the minutes between the Friday sessions, eager to prove his worth and value to captain Zach Johnson.

Thomas evidently has the heart to deliver on the biggest stage and now, following such a courageous performance, Johnson will surely roll him out for both remaining team matches.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on the 11th hole at the Ryder Cup 2023 (Getty Images)

Elsewhere Jon Rahm cemented his status as Spain’s latest Ryder Cup superstar, proving deadly alongside Tyrrell Hatton in the foursomes with a 4&3 victory over Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns before a sensational eagle on 16 to snatch half a point against the world number one and five-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

Moments after Rahm’s heroics, Matt Fitzpatrick claimed his first Ryder Cup point after five straight losses, the former US Open champion making four birdies and an eagle in the first six holes to set himself and Rory McIlroy on the way to a 5&3 win over Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

Max Homa and US Open champion Wyndham Clark looked set to claim a first win for the visitors when they won the 16th to go two up on Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre, but Rose’s par was enough to win the 17th and the Englishman then birdied the last to cap a stunning finish. It means Luke Donald’s side hold a commanding lead heading into Saturday morning’s foursomes.

PA contributed to this report