How to watch the Ryder Cup: TV channel, start time and online stream today

The Ryder Cup kicks off on Friday, hosted in Italy for the first time as the biennial competition heads back to Europe for its 44th edition.

The United States have not won on European soil since 1993, but in the last tournament claimed a commanding 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits to win back the trophy from Team Europe.

The margin of victory in 2021 was the biggest in the modern era of the Ryder Cup, and seven of the 12 players from historic win now return to try and defend the trophy for the U.S.

The European Ryder Cup team is without names such as Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, and Sergio Garcia as part of a lengthy dispute with the DP World Tour after opting to join the breakaway LIV Tour instead.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports. Subscribers can also stream the event via the Sky Go app.

The full coverage is listed below:

Day One - Friday 29 September: Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event have live coverage of the morning session from 6am, and afternoon session from 12pm.

Day Two - Saturday 30 September: Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event have live coverage of the morning session from 6am, and afternoon session from 12pm.

Final Day - Sunday 1 October: Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event have live coverage of the final day from 9am.

What is the schedule for the Ryder Cup?

Friday 29 September: Four foursomes matches in morning, four fourballs matches in afternoon.

Saturday 30 September: Four foursomes matches in morning, four fourballs matches in afternoon.

Sunday 1 October: 12 singles matches teeing off every 12 before the trophy is presented at 5pm.

Who are the captains?

The 2023 Ryder Cup will feature two new captains. The United States will be led by Zach Johnson, two-time major winner and five-time player at the event, while Luke Donald will guide Europe - the Englishman replaced Henrik Stenson in the role after the Swedish player was stripped of the captaincy after electing to join LIV Golf.

Who are the vice-captains?

Europe: Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari, Nicolas Colsaerts, Jose Maria Olazabal

USA: Steve Stricker, Davis Love III, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples, Stewart Cink

The Teams

Europe: Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), John Rahm (Spain), Victor Hovland (Norway), Tyrrell Hatton (England), Robert MacIntyre (Scotland), Matt Fitzpatrick (England), Tommy Fleetwood (England), Sepp Straka (Austria), Justin Rose (England), Shane Lowry (Ireland), Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)

USA: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clarke, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

How were the teams selected?

Europe’s 12-player squad was selected differently this year, with Donald afforded six captain’s picks, three more than his predecessor had for Whistling Straits. The six automatic selections comprised three golfers apiece from the European and World points lists.

The US, meanwhile, retained the same process: six qualifiers from the Ryder Cup points list and then six players of Johnson’s choosing.

