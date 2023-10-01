Jump to content

Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE: Day 3 scores and updates from Sunday singles after McIlroy-Cantlay drama

Europe hold a commanding 10½ - 5½ lead at the start of Sunday’s play looking to deny America a historic Ryder Cup comeback in Rome

Lawrence Ostlere
Marco Simone Golf Club
,Jack Rathborn,Ben Fleming
Sunday 01 October 2023 09:08
Comments
Ryder Cup: Spectators sprint to course for start of 2023 tournament

Europe look to win back the Ryder Cup on Sunday in Rome with a 10.5-5.5 lead over the USA.

The drama of Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay’s match down the 18th at Marco Simone will live long in the memory. The American’s birdie-birdie-birdie finish was the perfect response to the furore surrounding a reported dispute within the USA team over a lack of financial incentive and the rumoured statement by not wearing a team cap.

An emotional McIlroy, who will play Sam Burns in Sunday singles, was seen arguing outside the clubhouse on Saturday evening, with Shane Lowry forced to calm his teammate. Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler lead their teams out in match one of a fascinating Sunday singles draw.

Follow all the live action, score updates, analysis and reaction from Marco Simone. Get all the latest golf betting sites offers here.

Patrick Cantlay responds to speculation over Team USA divide at Ryder Cup

Patrick Cantlay has dismissed speculation surrounding a Team USA split at the Ryder Cup.

The American, playing alongside Wyndham Clark, made three birdies in the final three holes to take down Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick to cut Europe’s lead to 11.5-5.5.

A report on Day 2 at Marco Simone Golf Club suggested a potential divide in Zach Johnson’s team, with Cantlay thought to disagree with the lack of prize money for players in the event.

“It’s not about that,” Cantlay said when asked if he thought players should be paid at the Ryder Cup. “It’s just about Team USA and representing our country.”

Jack Rathborn1 October 2023 09:08
Ryder Cup 2023 – Sunday singles tee times

The Sunday singles draw was announced last night in Rome.

Luke Donald has thrown his heavy hitters in early, leading with his five major champions: Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Zach Johnson leads with the world No 1, Scottie Scheffler. Should USA pull off a miracle, Wyndham Clark might need to bring it home in the final pairing against Robert MacIntyre.

  • Match 1, 10:35am BST: Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler
  • Match 2, 10:47am: Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa
  • Match 3, 10:59am: Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay
  • Match 4, 11:11am: Rory McIlroy v Sam Burns
  • Match 5, 11:23am: Matt Fitzpatrick v Max Homa
  • Match 6, 11:35am: Tyrrell Hatton v Brian Harman
  • Match 7, 11:47am: Ludvig Aberg v Brooks Koepka
  • Match 8, 11:59am: Sepp Straka v Justin Thomas
  • Match 9, 12:11pm: Nicolai Hojgaard v Xander Schauffele
  • Match 10, 12:23pm: Shane Lowry v Jordan Spieth
  • Match 11, 12:35pm: Tommy Fleetwood v Rickie Fowler
  • Match 12, 12:47pm: Robert MacIntyre v Wyndham Clark

Lawrence Ostlere1 October 2023 08:58
Angry Rory McIlroy in furious car park altercation after Ryder Cup ignites on day two

On a burning hot day in Rome, the scoreboard finally turned red and with it, the Ryder Cup ignited.

The catalyst was a bizarre news story which sparked a chain of events that turned America’s Patrick Cantlay into a pantomime villain, caused members of both teams to exchange angry words on the 18th green, and culminated in Rory McIlroy swearing furiously in a car park, having to be held back by his teammate Shane Lowry, of all people.

It began when the story broke around lunchtime that Cantlay was not wearing a Team USA cap on the course as a silent protest over not being paid to play in the Ryder Cup. Cantlay later strenuously denied it, but not before European fans had taken the opportunity to heckle him at every hole with shouts of: “Where’s your hat, Patty?”

Jack Rathborn1 October 2023 08:52
Ryder Cup 2023 – day three

Welcome to Independent Sport’s Ryder Cup Sunday singles coverage as Europe push to defeat USA at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.

Luke Donald’s side lead Zach Johnson’s team 10.5-5.5 and the drama of Hatgate adds extra spice on Day 3. There were reports surrounding Patrick Cantlay’s dissatisfaction with a lack of financial incentive in the Ryder Cup. And Team USA made light of a rumoured statement by Cantlay to play without his cap during the week, celebrating wildly on the 18th green by waving their caps in the air when the Americans defeated Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Follow all the live scores, updates, analysis and reaction from the golf world in what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the Ryder Cup.

Lawrence Ostlere1 October 2023 08:50

